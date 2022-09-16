SHELLEY -- Friday night's 4A High Country Conference football matchup between No. 2-ranked and unbeaten Blackfoot and winless Shelley was like a classic prize fight in boxing, something akin to Muhammad Ali battling underdog Chuck Wepner in 1975.
This time, Wepner won in the form of the Russets beating the Broncos 35-28, showing they're better than their 0-3 record going in. If it had been a prize fight, it would have been a full 15 rounds of toe-to-toe action with Shelley's punishing ground attack serving as body blows through most of the game while Blackfoot tried serving up some knockout blows through the air.
The Russets' running game was nearly unstoppable, chalking up just under 400 yards on the night with three 100-yard rushers. Ryker Clinger led the way with 151 yards on 22 carries. Kaden Kidman followed with 22 carries of his own for 110 yards. Caden Johnson toted the ball 19 times for 104 yards.
After tough losses to Star Valley, Wyo., Sugar-Salem, and a heartbreaking four-point loss at Burley, an emotional Shelley coach Josh Wells was beaming after downing the Broncos in a game that came down to the closing minute. He didn't give credit just to the offensive line, which paved the way for a steady 10-yard-a-pop-at-least rushing attack pretty much all game long.
"All 11 of our dudes did the right thing," Wells said. "They blocked hard. The linemen played so hard, the running backs, the tight ends, everybody played hard. That was as much of a team victory as I've had in a long time, and to beat the No. 2 team in the state ... they're a phenomenal team. Coach (Jerrod) Ackley does such a great job, and he's such a good coach. Our boys played their hearts out. We've come from three weeks of battling every game and coming up just a little short. That is beautiful."
"Their offensive line absolutely controlled the game," Ackley said. "You're not going to win giving up 300 yards rushing. They played physical football, had a good game plan. That's what basically lost us the game right there."
How does Blackfoot deal with its first loss of the season in four games?
"We just talked about being resilient," Ackley said. "We still have a lot of football left this season. I knew Shelley's record was misleading, they played three very good teams and were in those games and so we knew this wasn't going to be a pushover game. We still have a lot of football left and we just have to get better every game."
When Blackfoot's Easton Lawes took a pitch wide to the right on the very first offensive play of the game and raced 70 yards to paydirt with 18 seconds off the clock, it was looking like it might be a long night for the Russets.
That look was deceptive. The Russets immediately pounded away on the ground, driving to Blackfoot's 10 yard line and fumbling the ball away, but then Shelley linebacker Austin Cannon picked off a Jaxon Grimmett pass at the Broncos' 20 to set up an eight-yard scoring run by Clinger through traffic with 4:26 left in the first quarter. The extra point kick went wide left to make it 7-6 Blackfoot.
That was just the start of the prize fight. The Broncos' Javonte King scored on a four-yard pass to make it 14-6 early in the second quarter. Shelley's Nate Nelson scored from a yard out on a quarterback sneak nearly three minutes later, then hit CJ Fielding on a 15-yard pass on the conversion to tie it up at 14-14. Blackfoot's Deegan Hale scored on a 16-yard pass to give the Broncos the lead again, then Johnson ran it in from five yards out with half a minute left to tie it up at the break, 21-21.
Shelley took the lead for the first time with 5:41 left in the third quarter on a seven-yard TD run by Johnson, bulling his way off the left guard to make it 28-21, then the Broncos' passing game started clicking to help set up a four-yard score by Grimmett on a keeper with 2:13 left in the period and it was 28-28.
Blackfoot could have gotten some momentum going had the Broncos been able to convert on a fourth-and-one play with under 4:00 left in the game deep in their own territory, but Grimmett lost his footing in the backfield on the play and went down, giving Shelley the ball at Blackfoot's 25.
Shelley faced its own do-or-die fourth-and-two play at the Broncos' seven, and from there Kidman ran it in on a broken field run through traffic for what turned out to be the game-winning score with 1:08 to go.
The Russets put it away with a minute remaining when Shelley's Kyle Davis tipped a Grimmett pass and Chance Waite intercepted it. All the Russets had to do after that was get one first down, and the way Shelley's rushing attack went on the night they weren't going to be denied.
"This is something we're going to try to build from," Wells said. "We have a lot of growth to do, there's still a long ways to go. We're only 1-3. Our boys showed some amazing perseverance, resilience. I'm just so proud of them. Our coaches did a phenomenal job. I'm very proud of our guys."
Ackley himself is confident the Broncos can overcome the hard-fought loss.
"Without a doubt, we're a resilient team," he said. "We overcame a lot last year. That's who we are. Everyone brings their A game when they play us because we're a program that's played well for a while and we have to be ready and match that every weekend. We just need to regroup and get ready for Rigby now."
Blackfoot -- 3-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play -- hosts the high-flying and 5A-ranked Trojans Friday night. Shelley (1-3 and 1-0 in the league) will host Bonneville Friday.
BLACKFOOT 7 14 7 0 -- 28
SHELLEY 6 15 7 7 -- 35
B - Lawes 70 run (Ballesteros kick)
S - Clinger 8 run (kick failed)
B - King 4 pass from Grimmett (Ballesteros kick)
S - Nelson 1 run (Fielding pass from Nelson)
B - Hale 16 pass from Grimmett (Ballesteros kick)
S - Johnson 5 run (Hudman kick)
S - Clinger 7 run (Hudman kick)
B - Grimmett 4 run (Ballesteros kick)
S - Kidman 5 run (Hudman kick)