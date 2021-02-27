Mining in southeastern Idaho was successful in the 1880s and early 1900s. One of these mining camps was Nicholia. It grew to have 1,000 residents in 1880 and dwindled to 39 by 1900.
It was located in Lemhi County just over the Montana Beaverhead Mountains from Nichola, Mont., and halfway from the county line to Gilmore. Nicholia was a mining camp that grew into a city that boasted eight saloons, two barber shops, two livery stables, two meat markets, a boot shop, a drug store, a blacksmith shop, and even a candy and confectionary store, that was run by a Chinese man, named Jim Lee. It also had a jail.
You could tell Nicholia was successful by comparing the number of saloons. Nicholia had eight, Junction (now Leadore) five, and Camas, four.
What created this town and period of prosperity? It was the mining boom of the 1880s. It began with the discovery of the Viola lead and silver veins in the Birch Creek District where some copper was also discovered. Another business was Kingville or the coal kilns, where charcoal making was a thriving endeavor.
A man by the name of Charles F. Blackburn is credited with being the first to discover the large ore area and this led to the establishment of Viola and nearby Nicholia as boomtowns.
Mining records of the late 1880s show that ore was taken from the 60 foot level, and then two miles down to the smelter. Two stacks used 75-80 tons of ore and turned out 25 tons of good bullion daily. The Viola Mine and Smelting Co. needed 10,000 cords of wood for April–May that was used at the smelter.
Besides those at the mining sites, 200 men lived at the various wood and charcoal camps. In two weeks 30 cars of supplies left Camas for Nicholia, while cars of ore left daily from the mine to the to the train center at Camas. In its short time the Viola Mine supplied 66% of the lead in the nation.
STATS: Nicholia produced mostly lead in the carbonate materials. One retired gentleman named Ed said, “I remember some of those who worked there saying that when they broke into a body of ore, it would run out like sand; so they termed it Sand Carbonate Ore. I have seen this in some mines but it is rare.”
The lead mineral was mostly pyromorphite, which is a complex of lead chloride and phosphate. The “sand” under the glass was a shiny, grey-green and the particles, shaped like grape seeds, were 75% lead.
To ride the stage from Camas to Nicholia cost $7. J.W. King Co. offered $1.25 a cord for hauling and cutting a1,000 cord and $2.75 a cord for hauling and cutting 1,000 cord. It all had to be 4 feet in length and not split.
A fellow by the name of Lingo, who had business interests at Camas and Eagle Rock, noted he would hire 50 choppers; 30 teams; plus another 30 men for laboring at $30 a month; which then was considered top wages. Men paid 75 cents a day for room and board.
Most miners would send their monthly orders [for supplies] to Eugene Miler, a partner of the Miller and Pyke Merc. Mr. Miller told of a Mr. Kunz from Switzerland, who would send his order in a combination of Swiss/German writing. It would take him [Miller] half a day to translate the writing and half a day to fil the order.
In the winter of 1886, the secretary at the Viola Mine Co., A.H. Fowler, announced that a firm from London had purchased the mine for $150,000. The sale included the following: the mine; three claims of 50 acres; three mine sites of 15 acres; leasehold of mines at Spring Mountain; tunnel sites; lodes; veins for 3,000 feet; plus furnaces, many buildings, much machinery, a 66 mile phone line from Camas, coke houses, offices, and the smelter. It was understood debts would be assumed.
Each Saturday, Salmon City published “The Recorder.” Some of the headlines and news bytes from 1886-1888 read:
- “IT PROMISES LARGER DIVIDENDS THAN EVER”
- “NICHOLIA STORES DOING A FAIR BUSINESS”
- Oct 1, 1886: “85 MEN ON THE PAY ROLL AT VIOLA MINES”
- ‘WILLIAM H. BAKES OPENS UP A WHOLESALE AND RETAIL LIQUOR STORE IN THE FRANK MC GOVERN BLOCK”
- “VIOLA MINE TURNS OUT 700 TO 730 BARS OF BULLION PER DAY”
- “MR. SMITH OF BLACKFOOT SUCCEEDS MRS. MARY FINNEY IN THE VIOLA HOTEL BUSINESS”
- “THE VIOLA COMPANY USES FROM 50,000 TO 60,000 BUSHELS OF COAL PER MONTH”
- “MR. W.C. KING FURNISHES FROM 44,000 TO 50,000 BUSHELS WHICH IS CHARRED IN 16 KILNS SITUATED AROUND THE VALLEY, 12 MILES DISTANT, THE ITALIANS FURNISH THE REST WHICH IS CHARRED IN PITS”
- SHUT DOWN — SEVERAL HUNDRED MEN THROWN OUT OF EMPLOYMENT.
- March 28, 1889: “VIOLA SMELTER WILL START UP AGAIN”
- June 13, 1889: “A FIRE BURNING A PORTION OF THE HOISTING WORKS TOGETHER WITH THE TIMBERING OF ONE OF THE SHAFTS, 200 FEET IN DEPTH. THE COMPANY WILL LOSE $1,200 TO $1,500 BESIDES STOPPING WORK IN THAT PART OF THE MINE.”
- August 22, 1889: “STRIKE WAS MADE AT THE VIOLA MINE.
An 11 foot vein of high grade ore was discovered. There were 25 men working at the mine besides about an equal number working for the company. At this time it was thought the Viola would resume her place as the foremost producer of lead and silver of Idaho and Nicholia would become the boom town once again.
- March 25, 1891: THE VIOLA MINE AT NICHOLIA HAS CLOSED DOWN AND DISCHARGED ITS FORCE OF MEN. IT IS VERY DOUBTFUL WORK WILL EVER BE RESUMED AT THE PROPERTY.”
- September 9, 1891: THE VIOLA MINE IS ONLY WORKING 16 MEN THAT ARE PROSPECTING. The post office is now located in the C. Bunting & Co. Mercantile store.
- January 10, 1889 from The Idaho Recorder: The Viola mine is looking well and a large quantity of ore is already at the smelter and from indications it is thought that the smelter will soon be put in operation, for a time at least.
The sale of the Idaho Trading Company and Goods at Nicholia took place on December 28, 1888. Sold to C. Bunting and Company of Blackfoot Idaho. The bid for the entire lot was $4,300.00. They took possession and opened the store the next day.
November 22, 1888 from the “Butte Miner”: Two Large Smelters Received Orders From New York to Close for an Undetermined Length of Time [This was due to the Presidential election and the tariff over lead ore.] Only men to look after the machinery were retained.
At one time the old mining camp had some 1,000 residents. In 1900 there were just 39 people left. One of those was Levant Pease. He was 77 and a pioneer mining figure of the 1880s. He was a native from New York and once a wealthy man.
Nicholia was named for the Superintendent of the Viola Mine, Ralph Nichols. Ralph was a very able man when it came to making a mine pay. Ralph Nichols was an eminent mining engineer and managed bonanzas in the far west as well as Australia and Mexico. He was a man of high repute. He was the son of Lethbridge Nichols who was born in England and came to the United States in the 1850s settling in Nyack, New York. Ralph had two sisters and four brothers.
Ralph and his two brothers, Harry and Guy, studied engineering at Colombia University. They traveled to and from by ferry and on foot except in the winter when they ice skated across the frozen Hudson River.
F.F. Martin, wrote the following tribute to Ralph Nichols:
“His [Nichols] unusual life created a reserve within him, a retiring quiet; yet believing himself fortunate, he was ever generous in helping those he felt less so. An Esteemed friend of the miners themselves and a charming personality made him an ideal associate of men in the business world and endeared him to intimates.
“An outstanding figure of man among his fellows, he will be missed and sighed for where men meet. He was for more than thirty years a member of the A.I.M.E.
Such in part is the life story of Ralph Nichols, pioneering mining engineer of the upper valley. Forty-eight years he followed the Trail O’ Gold, which was not always golden. Across mountains and desert, ocean and veldt, and back again. Dreams he must have had, ideals he must have cherished, realities he face and met.
“The Upper Valley cannot but claim him as its own; his name cannot be erased its history; his life is a granite monument to his memory. Truly it might be said of him:
‘There’s a long, long trail a winding into the land of his dreams — -‘
And we think of him in no other way except his travelling it.”