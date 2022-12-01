The Blackfoot Community Players will be presenting their rendition of “A Christmas Carol” starting Friday night at the Nuart Theater.
The premiere showing will be at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to show up early to make sure they get a seat for the show.
The musical will only have six showings in total, on Dec. 2, 3, 5, 9, 10, and 12 and tickets go for $10 a person. The showing on Dec. 5 is a family night showing, so for children 12 and under it’s $5 for a ticket and for older it’s $7.
The musical will have a little under 50 cast members participating in the show, directed by first-time director Jordyn Monroe. The character of Scrooge will be played by Alan Fairbanks, the Ghost of Christmas Past will be played by Richard Kunz, the Ghost of Christmas Present will be played by Bryce Moser and the Ghost of Christmas Future will be played by Kirsten Fairbanks.
Monroe describes this musical as “family oriented” with many of the cast members being family members themselves.
“This particular version has more involvement with family and charity and loving one another,” Monroe said. She knew that many of the people who would want to audition have families, which would normally stop them from being able to do shows like this, so Monroe wanted to have whole families participate in the cast.
“I thought that this would be a good opportunity for entire families to come be a part of and really experience the Christmas spirit together,” Monroe said.
The cast and crew started rehearsing for the musical at the beginning of October, which was when the “Wait Until Dark” production team was doing their show, which meant that the team behind “A Christmas Carol” had to find different venues to rehearse in. During this time, they focused mostly on blocking out the musical numbers and practicing that.
The crew had access to the Nuart Theater by Nov. 1, which only left them a month to build the set, make sure the costumes were put together and audio was set up properly. At that point, the show could all come together.
Monroe spoke to how incredible her cast had been over the course of the show’s production.
“Some of them have come up to me after rehearsal and asked, ‘Hey, is there anything I need to do?’ They’re always just so willing and helpful and they’re really awesome and I could not have done this without my cast,” Monroe said.
To get into the character of Scrooge, Alan said, “That I come by naturally. I am an actual bah humbug at this time of year anyway. Most people don’t think I am because I tend to be kind of outgoing, but really I am truly a bah humbug. My wife will attest to it.”
What Kirsten is most excited for audiences to see in this show is the different take their director has brought to the story.
“How the characters from Scrooge’s life, his loved ones from the past and the present, how it really helps change him and how it helps all of us focus on looking outside of ourselves and looking more for those who are in need,” Kirsten said.
Moser said he’s most excited for when audiences see “the change of Scrooge that moment when he realizes that he gets a second chance and is able to give back to the community and change his heart. It’s a timeless story.”
Kunz said when Scrooge finally chose to be a different person, “I think it’s a really good semblance of how everyone’s life can be and should be. Honestly we all should change and recognize ourselves to become better people.”
Alan said he hopes people find some inspiration from Scrooge’s story, and that they see real change doesn’t happen in a moment.
“He has a night to make that change. The reality is, change doesn’t happen overnight, but every little bit of effort to make change is what is needed to make a full change.”
“My favorite part of the story is that change is possible if we want to,” Alan said.
“I hope the readers and those who come to see the show find something in it they can take to heart,” Alan said. “I want them to be able to find somebody they can relate to and see how that helps them in their lives.”
