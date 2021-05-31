BLACKFOOT — The last time a Memorial Day service was held in Blackfoot’s Grove City Cemetery was in 2019, with rain falling steadily. After a year away with the pandemic, America’s war dead were remembered again Monday morning under perfect weather conditions.
Gene Womack from the Stewart Hoover American Legion Post conducted the ceremony, honoring the presence of those who have gone before, honoring the memory of those who gave their lives in service to their country.
“May the ceremonies today deepen our reverence for our comrades and departed friends,” Womack said. “Let us renew our pledge of loyalty to our country and its flag. Let us resolve by word and deed to emphasize the privilege and duty of patriotism.”
Reta Faurote, a corporal in the Marine Corps, read the words of Gen. John J. Pershing from General Orders No. 38-A, dated Feb. 28, 1919, which thanked soldiers for their service to their country.
Pershing wrote, “My Fellow Soldiers:
“Now that your service with the American Expeditionary Forces is about to terminate, I can not [sic] let you go without a personal word. At the call to arms, the patriotic young manhood of America eagerly responded and became the formidable army whose decisive victories testy to its efficiency and its valor. With the support of the nation firmly united to defend the cause of liberty, our army has executed the will of the people with resolute purpose. Our democracy has been tested, and the forces of autocracy have been defeated. To the glory of the citizen-solder, our troops have faithfully fulfilled their trust, and in a succession of brilliant offensives have overcome the menace of our civilization.
“As an individual, your part in the world war has been an important one to the sum total of our achievements. Whether keeping lonely vigil in the trenches, or gallantly storming the enemy’s stronghold; whether enduring monotonous drudgery at the rear, or sustaining the fighting line at the front, each has bravely and efficiently played his part. By willing sacrifice of personal rights; by cheerful endurance of hardship and privation; by vigor, strength and indomitable will, made effective by thorough organization and cordial co-operation, you inspired the war-worn Allies with new life and turned the tide of threatened defeat into overwhelming victory.
“With a consecrated devotion to duty and a will to conquer, you have loyally served your country. By your exemplary conduct a standard has been established and maintained never before attained by any army. With mind and body as clean and strong as the decisive blows you delivered against the foe, you are soon to return to the pursuits of peace. In leaving the scenes of your victories, may I ask that you carry home your high ideals and continue to live as you have served — an honor to the principles for which you have fought and to the fallen comrades you leave behind.
“It is with pride in our success that I extend to you my sincere thanks for your splendid service to the army and to the nation.
“Faithfully, John J. Pershing, Commander in Chief.”
“I hope all those ideals still remain,” Gaurote said. “America is still the best country in the world, and it’s been a privilege to serve.”
“They fought for us, for us they fell,” Womack said of the fallen. “Let us not remember them in anguish, they did not wish our pity. Let us not forget the loved ones left behind.
“Let us pledge ourselves anew to patriotic service.”