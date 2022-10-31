On a cold evening in 1922 on Nov. 5, Bonnie Atkinson came into the world at 8:30 p.m. at her family’s home in Franklin County.
An entire century later, Bonnie Atkinson Gamble Jones is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house party on Nov. 5. The celebration will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 North 900 West in Bingham County.
“I hate to be an antique to get interviewed,” Bonnie quipped.
As Bonnie grew, she had a good childhood, even after the home she was born in burned down. Her parents bought a new house across the road from the school house after that.
Franklin County didn’t look then like it does today. Back then, there were only two telephones in the whole county. Bonnie’s parents had a refrigerator, which was rare at the time. At recess, other kids would come over to get ice cubes, “because they really thought that was something special,” Bonnie said.
Bonnie remembers when Jell-O first came out. She also remembers when Wonder Bread came out, before that only ever having homemade bread. Nowadays, both of those items can be found stocked in just about any grocery store.
Bonnie was the fourth child born out of six children total, her siblings being Afton, Irma, Gordon, Kimber and Jed.
One of her favorite memories was when Kimber taught her how to ride a bicycle, even though she got tipped over in some stinging nettles, “and I got blisters all over,” she recalls with a chuckle.
“It didn’t take me very long (to learn) because I rode it all over town. I’d ride it out to my friend’s place that was about five or six miles away and I’d ride it out there every weekend,” Bonnie said. Not only did she ride bicycles around the county, but she would ride horses as well.
There was a bridge being built west of Franklin and Bonnie said that the construction workers would drink beers, so her cousin and she would get on a horse and ride down there to gather all the beer bottles after school and sell them for two cents apiece.
“We got quite a bit of money,” Bonnie said. “So we bought that Wonder Bread and a watermelon, made sandwiches and got on a horse and rode up in the mountains and had a picnic.”
As Bonnie grew up and changed, the world changed as well.
“One thing I think is nowadays that we’re over overstressed and under-active,” Bonnie said.
When Bonnie was growing up, they didn’t have access to cars. Nowadays, there’s far more traffic, but with cars, not horses and bicycles.
During the summers, Bonnie spent her time preparing for the winter, taking care of the food by canning it.
“Nobody does that anymore,” Bonnie said. “Everybody has to work now to make a living.”
She remarked that people didn’t need to go to the gym to exercise because they got their exercise when working. She and other kids grew up working on the farm, and she loved it.
“That’s where I’d always be if I had my life to live over again. I loved the farm,” Bonnie said.
In 1960, Bonnie moved to Blackfoot, and was excited because she’d be able to be closer to the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Bonnie’s been a fan of state fairs her whole life, judging at them in multiple states. She’s judged at state fairs in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.
Not only has she judged, but she’s also made entries in fairs for 70 years, and she’s won so many times that she has an entire quilt made of her ribbons.
Even with everything she’s won over her years, “one of my biggest biggest accomplishments is my children,” Bonnie said.
Bonnie’s children are Gary Gamble, Brent Gamble, Rhea Crow, Betty Stibal, and Lisa Williams.
One hundred years after that cold evening in Franklin, Bonnie will celebrate her long and well-lived life with her family and members of the public who come.
