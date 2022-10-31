Bonnie Jones

Bonnie Jones will be celebrating 100 years of life this coming Nov. 5.

 Photo courtesy of Betty Stibal

On a cold evening in 1922 on Nov. 5, Bonnie Atkinson came into the world at 8:30 p.m. at her family’s home in Franklin County.

An entire century later, Bonnie Atkinson Gamble Jones is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house party on Nov. 5. The celebration will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 North 900 West in Bingham County.


