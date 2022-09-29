APTOPIX Yankees Blue Jays Baseball

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run, his 61st homer of the season, next to Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Toronto.

 Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Aaron Judge’s homers almost always impress, and No. 61 on Wednesday night was no exception — a laser-beam shot that landed in the Blue Jays bullpen amidst huge cheers from the crowd in Toronto.

Baseball history was made and the joy was palpable. The New York Yankees slugger had just tied Roger Maris for the American League, and what some fans consider the “real,” single-season home run record.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.