ABERDEEN – When you mix in a free breakfast, sidewalk sales, a ping pong ball spread, dozens of individual artists and vendors selling wares, a car show and a free trip through a well-known local museum like Krehbiel’s, you have a show that is worth going to and that’s what was offered during Aberdeen Daze Saturday.
The event began with a 21-gun salute and the raising of the American flag by the VFW post and a very nice rendition of the National Anthem by a volunteer, before the stage was turned over for some good old-fashioned Country Gentlemen and their rendition of some songs that made one reminisce of days long ago.
The free entertainment lasted all day until things started to break up Saturday.
That is what Aberdden Daze is all about, bringing the community together in a friendly, family oriented area that is all about having fun and a good day.
Weather was beyond beautiful and the entire project didn’t take up too much time, start early and end early so that you don’t take up any evening activities that are better left for the family and close friends.
Aberdeen Daze began when the sun was coming up in the east and already a line had formed for breakfast and what a breakfast it was, featuring pancakes, eggs cooked to order, sausage, hash browns and all the trimmings including a drink and it was glorious. Who says there ain’t no free lunch or in this case free breakfast? There is, and there were no complaints.
There are those who will swear that at least 2,000 people were served breakfast on Saturday morning and the festivities were just getting started.
The car show may not have had 100 cars entered, but they more than made up for quantity with the quality and the vintage automobiles that were there were stunning and they had caretakers wiping down the cars for the entire show. It was one of those things where the pride of the owners definitely showed and the viewers were the ones who got to cast votes to determine the winners.
Vendors from all over, including food trucks from Aberdeen and the surrounding area, were serving up all kinds of foods so if you missed the breakfast, there was someone there to feed you if you got hungry.
Kids were playing in the park on the monkey bars and swing sets and all sorts of amusements.
The 5K runs were finished up early in order to beat the heat and medals were presented to the top finishers, along with items that were donated by the businesses in the community, from ice cream to meals to car washes to whatever your mind might think of.
And the best of all was the ping pong ball spread that was appropriately done out of the back of a spreader from a local implement dealership. Over 3,500 ping pong balls went flying out of the back of the spreader to the many kids, families and onlookers that surrounded the main street of town with all sorts of prizes labeled on them as well as those that were for the purpose of spreading good will. The ping pong balls were in an assortment of different colors and they all meant something to the kids lucky enough to scramble around and pick them up.
The sidewalk sales had something for everyone and people were all over the place trying to get the best bargain that they could.
Books, t-shirts, everything that you could imagine could be purchased for a bargain price and everyone’s shop was open for business during the celebration.
Greetings from all over were shared as people moved around the park and onto the main street in town and circulating throughout were representatives of the Aberdeen Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office as they patrolled the parade area to ensure the safety of all folks enjoying the festivities being presented, but the ping pong spread is what stole the show on Saturday.
Festivities were closed out with the annual fish fry and many of the now tired folks stuck around to get their fill of more good food.