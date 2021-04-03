ABERDEEN — After a three-month shutdown for remodeling, the Aberdeen District Library has reopened to the public.
The library was closed to the public at the end of December to do the work, according to Stephanie Adamson.
“We had some ‘speed’ bumps that have been a tripping hazard. Everyone seemed to trip on them but after we had someone fall and get hurt we decided we needed to fix the problem,” Adamson said. “We also found that our pipes to the two city shutoffs needed replaced. We ended up removing the concrete in the problem areas, replacing the pipes, redoing the carpet, removing old wood paneling and acoustic ceiling tiles. Three months later we are open again and we are very happy with the updates. The response from the public has been very positive.”