ABERDEEN – A year ago, people were standing on a street corner in Aberdeen along with several hundred others waiting for the motorized graduation procession to begin.
This was a couple of months into the COVID-19 pandemic with everyone wondering where we were headed and if and when things might get back to what we thought normal was going to be.
As it were, however, people in Aberdeen were all waiting, somewhat impatiently, for the graduation parade to begin — the parade of graduates who would be coming by, following an Aberdeen fire truck, as they were riding in and on all sorts of vehicles.
There were convertibles with the graduates in the back seat waving to the crowd, there were pickup trucks with some decked out and others just like they had come from the potato fields which surround Aberdeen with the graduate driving, there were brand new BMWs borrowed from someone’s uncle and there was even a tractor driven by an FFA student who couldn’t have been prouder.
Every graduate was simply trying to get past the crowds who had flocked to the sidewalks in front of the high school and the middle school (where graduation traditionally had been held) anxious to be seen by friends, classmates, relatives and close family and parents.
It was the best that could be offered in what was to become known as the year of COVID-19, or simply what was 2020 graduation.
The graduates were to make their way to the south side of the school, where they would dash indoors, walk quickly across the stage and receive their diplomas, without any parents or views available, but it was graduation nonetheless.
In 2021, things have calmly begun to return to what we considered the norm. Graduation was once again being held in the middle school gymnasium and the usual groups of people had gathered. The stands were filled with well-wishers and parents and friends and family.
The 50 graduates proudly took their spots in a section in front of the stage specifically held just for them. The orchestra was gathered and poised to begin playing the processional march and on the stage were the board of trustees, the principal, and the keynote speaker for the evening, Wayne Millett, who is retiring after 31 years as a music teacher, most of those years spent with Aberdeen High School. Millett had won every conceivable award a music teacher can win and is revered among the students and staff of Aberdeen High School.
And so it began, the processional march and the graduates walked in and took their places in their special section reserved just for them.
Things had once again returned to what we all considered as normal, at least as far as this graduation was concerned. Sure, there were the usual sound system malfunctions and there were some slip-ups when it came to the speakers, who lost their place with their notes for speeches, but it was a good, traditional graduation and everyone in attendance was thankful for what transpired.
Salutatorian Daniel Medel Medel was resolute in his speech to his fellow graduates. He inspired them to never stop being themselves and doing their best to accomplish their goals as best as they could and then, emotionally, gave the second half of his speech in what he called “one of my two native tongues.” It was done in Spanish as a tribute and a thank you to his parents.
Millett reflected on his 31 years as a teacher and how he got to Aberdeen after a pair of earlier teaching positions.
He encouraged the graduates to “never sell yourself short, you are probably much better than even you think you are. Hard work beats talent when talent hardly works. Always, feed your passion once you find out what your passion is.”
The 50 graduates then ascended the stairs to the stage floor, where the board of trustees handed out diplomas and the superintendent of the Aberdeen School District congratulated each and every one of the graduates as they marched by.
Following the tassel switch and benediction by Elizabeth Mayra Serna, the graduation ceremony concluded with the traditional tossing of caps high into the air.