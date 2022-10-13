The Aberdeen Tigers payed a game of leapfrog with the North Fremont Huskies in the latest 2A prep football poll among the state’s media.
A 24-0 win by Aberdeen over North Fremont on the Tigers’ home turf last Friday helped Aberdeen jump past the Huskies in the 2A ranks, going from a tie for fourth to the third spot. The loss dropped North Fremont all the way from first to fourth.
The Tigers will close the regular season over the next two games with a pair of tough road tests, battling top-ranked West Side Friday night, followed by a game against second-ranked Bear Lake Oct. 21.
Meanwhile, North Fremont travels to Firth Friday night for a crucial Nuclear Conference game in the Cougars’ last home appearance of the regular season.
In the 4A rankings, Blackfoot dropped out of the top five after a tough 28-21 loss to Skyline last Friday but the Broncos still received votes along with Shelley.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (11) 7-0 59 2
2. Rocky Mountain (1) 6-1 47 1
3. Eagle 5-2 28 —
4. Rigby 5-2 24 3
5. Highland 4-3 13 —
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 5, Mountain View 4.
Voters: Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Eric Moon, KIFI; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Jack Schemmel, KMVT.
