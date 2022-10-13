Brody Beck Aberdeen (copy)
Buy Now

Aberdeen running back Brody Beck secures a first down that secured a Tiger win against Declo in September.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The Aberdeen Tigers payed a game of leapfrog with the North Fremont Huskies in the latest 2A prep football poll among the state’s media.

A 24-0 win by Aberdeen over North Fremont on the Tigers’ home turf last Friday helped Aberdeen jump past the Huskies in the 2A ranks, going from a tie for fourth to the third spot. The loss dropped North Fremont all the way from first to fourth.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.