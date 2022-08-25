Braden Driscoll may be new to this job, Aberdeen’s head football coach, but he’s far from a stranger to the community. He understands what people here value, what they want to see in the Tigers’ football team, what everyone is accustomed to seeing.
“So you come in and you counsel together as a group,” Driscoll said, “and say, Hey, what have we done, been doing well? What’s been working? As we counsel together and say, hey, what do we feel like we need to improve? And then just focus on maybe the key three or four things that need fixed.”
So far, Driscoll and his staff have made a few changes they hope will help Aberdeen follow a three-win campaign, the program’s third straight year losing in the first round of the playoffs, with something more promising. Most notably, previous quarterback Brody Beck has moved to running back, allowing junior Gage Driscoll to assume signal-calling duties. Senior Cale Adamson is also transitioning from running back to a host of positions, including offensive line, tight end and receiver.
That accounts for several of the Tigers’ skill players, but ask Driscoll and he’ll make one thing clear: Aberdeen will win or lose on the strength of its interior, both on offense and defense. All-conference linemen Rick Martinez and Cristian Ortiz are back, as is Emmanuel Carrillo, a senior lineman who will help Aberdeen do what previous teams have: establish the run.
“We definitely want to be known for physical, smash-mouth football,” Driscoll said. “We’ve been running our offensive system here in Aberdeen for about eight, nine years now, and obviously we’ll have some variations in that, but we want to stay true to really mean, physical running the football — and really hang our hat on playing tough defense as well.”
For Aberdeen, the part that will key everything is this: Staying healthy. Beck, last season’s starting quarterback, had trouble doing so a year ago. Like many Class 2A teams, the Tigers don’t exactly have a million players, so the ones they have need to avoid injuries.
“A lot of times with two-way programs that’s the case, right?” Driscoll said. “And so there’s maybe that concern at times has been being able to keep people healthy and keep our depth where it needs to be.”
Assisting Driscoll will be a collection of assistants he’s fond of: Derek Jolley, Jared Reed, Joe Ingersoll, CJ Harris, Vince King and Cesar Cerna. That group will get things started on the road, facing American Falls in their season-opener. In fact, two of Aberdeen’s first three contests will be away from home.
Still, if the Tigers can stay healthy, they might consider that a good start. Keep it going throughout the season and they stand a good chance of improving on last year’s three-win campaign.