Sheriff car
COURTESY PHOTO

THOMAS — A series of active shooter training scenarios took place on Oct. 14, held by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County Emergency Management and in cooperation with Snake River High School, where the training sessions were held.

The scenarios focused on an active shooter entering the building and the attacker’s likely steps in creating a dangerous situation for the school. The sheriff’s office provided active police officers as police actors who made moves to eradicate the threat.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.