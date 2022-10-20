THOMAS — A series of active shooter training scenarios took place on Oct. 14, held by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County Emergency Management and in cooperation with Snake River High School, where the training sessions were held.
The scenarios focused on an active shooter entering the building and the attacker’s likely steps in creating a dangerous situation for the school. The sheriff’s office provided active police officers as police actors who made moves to eradicate the threat.
“Active shooter events are on the rise, and emergency management and law enforcement officials are increasingly tasked with ways to effectively and safely train workers on how to respond. The priority of the Snake River School District participating in this event is the safety of the students, faculty, and staff,” wrote Drew Lusk, the Snake River Resource Officer, in a press release.
This set of training sessions for the worst case scenario is an ongoing program that they do, this being the third or fourth one done over the years. Lusk said this training is more for the teachers and faculty than it is for the police officers.
“We don’t want them to be scared if we ever have an incident and they’ve kind of been through what an incident (would) be like now with the scenarios that we ran,” Lusk said. “So it kind of takes the edge off and they’re like, ‘okay, you know, now I can use my head. (I can be an) adult and keep these kids safe. What do I need to do?”
Lusk said they sent their active shooter actor down halls to check for unlocked doors.
“Then we have our team come in behind (and deal) with him,” Lusk said. He said then they practiced “what our policies are after, you deal with him, (then) you’re gonna bring your medical units in.” To practice this, they had first responders on scene.
Lusk said that if such a tragedy were to ever occur, “the big thing is for us to be prepared.” This is why they’ve done the active shooter scenarios training, so everyone involved could be better prepared if it were to ever occur.
On Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Snake River High School, there will be a parent community meeting, where they will have some training and then move on to a question and answer session to “let the community ask questions and make sure we’re all on the same page and that we’re coming up with solutions to keep our kids and our staff safe.”
Lusk said that if the worst were to ever occur, the response wouldn’t look like the widely criticized police response in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people were killed and 17 injured.
“If you have an active shooter, say in my high school, I’m not waiting for anybody, I’m going, that’s that’s my job,” Lusk said. “Those kids are more important than me at that point and my staff is more important than I am, so if I have to give my life to save them, so be it.”
Lusk also felt confident his fellow officers would have that same resolve.
”You’re gonna have a lot of agencies responding if we had a situation like that,” Lusk said. “So I know the cavalry’s coming.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.