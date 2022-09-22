Dial spuds
Harvest work in the warehouse of Merlin Dial in Shelley.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

Idaho agricultural groups have created a new booklet designed to help farm producers and managers discuss important safety topics with their employees.

Called “Tailgate Talks,” the 56-page booklet features simple discussions that address a wide variety of safety concerns inherent on farms and ranches.

