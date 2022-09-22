Idaho agricultural groups have created a new booklet designed to help farm producers and managers discuss important safety topics with their employees.
Called “Tailgate Talks,” the 56-page booklet features simple discussions that address a wide variety of safety concerns inherent on farms and ranches.
“What’s in Tailgate Talks is what we consider to be some of the most relevant things that could lead to potential injuries or cause consequences in a farming operation,” said Rick Waitley, executive director of Leadership Idaho Agriculture, which created the booklet in coloration with the Idaho Dairymen’s Association.
The whole goal of the booklet is to help protect the heart of any farm or ranch: its workers, said Rick Brune, who farms in Kimberly and is a member of Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s board of directors.
“Our most valuable asset is our employees and we have to keep them safe and productive,” he said. “We have to keep our workers safe and make sure they have confidence is what they’re doing.”
The various safety discussions contained in the booklet are also translated into Spanish.
“Without our workers, we’re nothing. If we’re not taking care of our workers, we’re not able to function,” said Oakley farmer and rancher Blake Matthews, who was serving as chairman of the board of trustees for LIA when the decision was made to create the booklet. “Our bread and butter is our workers and if we don’t take care of them, keep them healthy and safe, we don’t succeed.”
The Idaho Dairymen’s Association created a similar booklet three years ago that is focused solely on the dairy industry.
When IDA Executive Director Rick Naerebout spoke to Leadership Idaho Agriculture members about that booklet, Brune and other LIA members saw the need for a similar booklet that addressed safety topics common to all of agriculture.
That led to the creation of the new edition of Tailgate Talks —”Reuniones Rapidas” in Spanish – that addresses 25 safety topics common to the agricultural industry.
“These Tailgate Talks apply to every facet of agriculture,” Matthews said. “We think it will have a great impact on all of agriculture in Idaho.”
He said the various safety discussions addressed in the booklet are simply put and easy to understand.
“If you had to try to come up with it on your own, you probably wouldn’t be able to cover those topics correctly,” he said. “But with this, it’s laid out very simply and it’s also laid out in both Spanish and English.”
The different topics covered in the booklet are designed to facilitate a 5 to 10-minute conversation between a farm manager and employee or even a farm visitor about a certain safety issue, Naerebout said.
The topics include everything from confined spaces, tractor operation, grain bins and manure storage structures to irrigation, harvest safety, moving cows, electrical systems and chemical safety.
“I think this book provides a good, basic, all-around platform to start a discussion on different safety issues there are on a farming operation,” Brune said. “Just sit down on the tailgate and have a discussion in the morning once in a while to refresh people’s minds about farm safety issues.”
The end goal, Naerebout said, is to make sure everyone on a farm is familiar with the various safety issues inherent on agricultural operations.
“At the end of the day, everybody wants the same thing; they want to go home to their family,” he said.
The booklets are sponsored by several ag groups, including Idaho Farm Bureau Federation.
Many of the booklets have already been distributed to county Farm Bureaus and other grower organizations and commodity groups.
There are almost 25,000 farms and ranches in Idaho and 44,355 principal agricultural producers – those who make the main decisions on a farm or ranch – according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture. Another 41,000 people work on farms and ranches in Idaho.
Waitley said a major effort is underway by LIA and other ag organizations to get as many of the booklets distributed as possible.
“Those books are doing us no good sitting in boxes” he said. “They need to be in the hands of producers who can be sharing the content and the information from there.”
“We’re trying to get them to as many grower organizations as we can,” Waitley added. “Once people have thumbed through the book, it pretty well sells itself because people see the value of the content.”
The booklet contains some important safety information and reminders that will be valuable to everyone on a farm, from owners to employees to visitors, Matthews said.
For more information or to order the booklets, visit www.leadershipidahoag.org, or contact the LIA office at (208) 888-0988.