The Idaho legislature reconvened on Tuesday, April 6, after an 18-day hiatus to allow the several affected members time to recover after contracting COVID-19.
They did so with gusto and a sense of timeliness in order to complete their work within a — hoped-for — two-week period. While dozens of bills were taken up this week and dozens more await legislative action, some of the bills that are of widest interest locally are as follows;
1. This bill (HB 342) authorizes increased funding for the Idaho State Department of Transportation. Its primary purposes are to increase the current amount of sales tax revenue going to transportation from 1% of sales tax revenue to 4 1/2%. It would also authorize $80,000,000 per year to go toward bond payments, allowing the department to borrow about $1,600,000,000, in a manner similar to what has previously been done with the GARVEE bonds. I think we would all agree that infrastructure is one of the basic responsibilities of state government and roads are primary in that cause. Up until a few years ago transportation needs were funded by means other than the General Fund. In 2013 we started taking money (1%) from sales tax revenues that would otherwise have flowed into the state’s General Fund. This bill would markedly increase that amount and while being a big boost to transportation funding it would take money that would otherwise be available to other government needs, i.e. schools, etc. and it would bypass the allocation process our legislature uses to validate department needs and uses of taxpayer dollars.
2. HB 332 is a major income tax cut bill. It has passed the House and is in the Senate where it is likely to be amended. None of us like to pay taxes and while Idaho’s overall tax burden is one of the lighter ones in the country, letting us keep a few more of our earned dollars would be welcome. Having said that, most of us would like to see our government funded at appropriate levels in order for them to do their work. Different people have different ideas as to what that level should be. It is very likely that the legislature will ultimately pass a tax cut bill and the governor will sign it. Time will tell what it will wind up looking like.
3. HB 126, the industrial hemp bill, has passed both the House and Senate. It has the potential to be an important bill for our agriculture industry which, as you know, is big in our county. The governor vetoed a previous bill because it was difficult for law enforcement to tell hemp from marijuana. Hopefully this bill will be more warmly welcomed.
4. Dam breaching is addressed in SJM 103 which has passed both the House and Senate. It says Idaho is opposed to the removal of any dams in the Columbia/Snake river systems. Congressman Mike Simpson, on the other hand, is actively promoting a plan to breach (go around) four dams on the lower Snake River. I’m reminded of the old adage that says, “Criticism carries with it the responsibility for a better solution.” I commend Mike for trying to do that by recommending a potential solution to a perpetual problem, one we have spent billions of dollars in an unsuccessful effort to fix. This may not be the solution we opt for but it starts what should be a good faith effort to recognize the problems with our current situation and gives a platform to begin serious conversations with all stakeholders. Sometimes leadership begins with one person walking forward alone. I personally am not there on dam breaching yet but I have attended meetings on the idea and will be happy to participate in more. In the meantime I’d like to commend Mike for his leadership. Let’s hear him out with an open mind.
5. SB1110, which places extreme limits on the voter initiative process, has passed the House and Senate by wide margins. This severely restricts our ability as citizens to pass legislation on our own through the election process or to reverse legislation passed by our legislature. This right is afforded us in Section 1, Article III of our state’s constitution. We have used it sparingly but it was effective recently in expanding Medicaid coverage and in removing the so-called Luna Laws a decade ago. This right has been in place since 1890 but is subject to legislative oversight and this legislature has chosen to make it much more difficult to access. A less onerous bill was passed by both houses last year but vetoed by Gov. Little. Perhaps he will do so again this year.
6. The House — in their ongoing skirmish with higher education, primarily Boise State University — has killed the appropriation bill for our four state-run universities. A few vocal members of the House have disagreed with some policies and classes on campus. Although these policies are rightfully under the direction of the State Board of Education, these legislators have led a successful effort to chastise these schools through the budget process. The bill has been sent back to JFAC where it will be considered, likely changed somewhat, and reintroduced.
Certainly there are other bills that may be of importance to us citizens of Bingham County. Their progress can be tracked by visiting the Idaho legislative website and following them by subject or bill number or reading the calendar. Thanks for your interest.