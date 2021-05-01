We are very late in what is now the third longest legislative session in Idaho history. That is saying a lot when you consider that we began legislative sessions in 1890.
Last week the House rose up to provide the leadership and good example we hope for when the House Ethics Committee unanimously voted to expel an apparently errant legislator from Lewiston even though a handful of House members testified affirmatively as to his character and actions. The victim, who had testified from behind a curtain to remain anonymous, was filmed by a reporter leaving the Capitol. That reporter’s credentials and pass for the Capitol were revoked, the film destroyed, and the employer left free to deal with the situation as they see fit.
This is the time in each session when tensions get high between the Senate and House and perhaps the Governor as well. There may be a little political posturing going on also, as people begin to look to our state’s primary election, now only about 12 months away. Often bills carry one or more small letter “a” after the bill number meaning they have been amended by the respective bodies perhaps several times.
Those legislators in “leadership” in both bodies carry unique authority, some would say, unjustified authority, to say what bills will he heard and when, and what give and take with the other legislative body or governor’s office will be authorized. Caucuses meet and a consensus within the group is attempted. Bills can sometimes be held “captive” in one house in an attempt to get the other body to act in a certain way. The term “send them a message” is sometimes used to justify these actions or words. If I chose to use that technique at home I would likely soon be single.
The top attention getter last week was the ethics action and the resultant resignation of the representative involved. There are many very good and capable people in the legislature but occasionally there is a bad apple. I can remember four legislators who did not exemplify the ethics we expect of our representatives over the last 10 years. All were promptly removed as was the case here. The real hero was the victim who had the courage to report the events and then testify before a legislative committee.
The bill banning any state government entity from requiring masks died in the Senate last week. Committee chairman Sen. Fred Martin, one of those “very good and capable people,” said his committee had shut down for the year. He went on to say “I’m not sure we have, or should have, the authority to be telling the courts what to do.” He also made a very insightful observation, as he ended his comments when he said, “I feel like we’re a bunch of junior high school boys out after midnight, and nothing good comes of that. It’s time to go home.”
I agree!