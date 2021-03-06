On Thursday, March 4, our state commemorated “Idaho Day,” a day specified by our legislature in 2014 as a day to acknowledge and celebrate Idaho’s creation as a formal territory within the United States of America.
Our birth was accomplished through the signing of a congressional act by President Abraham Lincoln on March 4, 1863, just two years and one month before his assassination. The largest room in our state Capitol building is named the Lincoln Auditorium in his honor. Linden Bateman, a former legislator from Idaho Falls and an ardent Idaho advocate and historian, who sponsored that bill in 2014, was in Boise to promote observance of the day.
We have a marvelous state and there is no more eloquent voice reminding us of that than Linden Bateman. The Idaho State Historical Society has dedicated this year’s commemoration to celebrating the century of history of the state’s “Capitol of Light” so called by its architect John E. Tourtellotte who used light metaphorically in his desire for an enlightened and moral state government.
He wrote “The great white light of conscience must be allowed to shine and by its interior illumination make clear the path of duty.” The day’s agenda included programs in both the Senate and the House, displays in the rotunda and tours of the capitol. I think we would all agree it is a beautiful building and a distinct credit to our state.
Other than that it was another working day for the legislature, but before we leave the subject let me make one observation. Lincoln is reputed to have asked the following rhetorical question, “How many legs does a dog have if you call his tail a leg? The answer is four because calling a tail a leg does not make it one.”
Our “Capitol of Light” is the center of our state’s government. May we do all that we can to see that “Capitol of Light” is a description of its actions and not simply a name of its potential.
Speaking of the legislature, a very rough estimate of the bills voted on would be around 500-600 with a couple of hundred others that are drafted but not introduced in any committee. Appropriation (spending bills through the JFAC committee) make up about a third of that number. Those are sometimes called “sessional” bills because they usually only are effective for one year.
After a bill is taken up by a committee and passed by a majority vote it is put on a “reading calendar” where it resides for a set number of days. It is read or noted in both legislative bodies and eventually winds up on the “third reading calendar.” That calendar is usually where the bills to be heard on any given day come from.
Both legislative bodies have a book of set rules that govern their actions. Those rules can be suspended, meaning they are temporarily ignored, by a two-thirds vote of the respective body. When things get tight and time frames are short, rule suspensions get more frequent. The third reading calendar is posted on the legislative website so any of you who have interest can “google” that and get a pretty accurate view of what is up for consideration.
The idealistic fervor we saw at the beginning of the session has collided with realism, our judicial system and our Constitution resulting in a more pragmatic attitude on the part of many. Laws are supposed to be hard to pass and with a short amount of watching you can see why. A few bills that are moving through the process and may be of interest are as follows:
• HB 221 allows local school districts to certify teachers as long as they meet a minimum set of criteria, thereby allowing more people to be hired to teach.
• SB 1087 would restrict tobacco or e-cigarette purchase to those age 21 or older.
• HB126 would legalize the growing and possession of hemp.
The House continues to kill appropriation bills for services like the CAT fund, the $6,000,000 early childhood learning federal grant and the budget for the state’s attorney general.
The only legally required function of the legislature is to fund the operations of state government so any budget that is not approved must be reconsidered until it is agreed to by a majority of the legislators. These disagreements have the ability to extend the session and oftentimes seem to be as much grounded in political antics as any substantive concern with the money being allocated. These and other bills like them will come back around. We’ll see if there are any significant differences.