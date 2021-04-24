I’ve always thought that the role of a legislature resembles that of a board of directors of a public company.
The board’s job is to have a vision of what the company is and what its future might be. They should be very aware of the firm’s financial affairs and its employee relations and morale. The board should work to maximize value and encourage fairness with their employees.
Some questions could be, do they support an “on time and under budget” culture. Are they legal, promoting safe practices, and aware of other issues like community involvement and the environment? Do they show a grounded understanding of the bottlenecks, both now and in the future? Do they rely on the appropriate professionals including a suitably funded research and development department whose recommendations are given full consideration? Is there a written plan outlining where they want to go and how they expect to get there? Do they speak their own minds freely, without coercion, and take responsibility for those actions? Most importantly for the company stockholders, do they work synergistically with the company CEO and other partners and stakeholders in building a stronger more successful company — one coming closer to reaching its innate potential?
As you know perhaps too well, the news is filled each day with a plethora of political reports to the point of oversaturation. Based on your observations of our state legislature and this year’s session in particular, how closely do you think they come to the above description of a board of directors or do you believe that is not an apt comparison?
We are now over 100 days in this session with no end in sight vs. the 80-something days that are normal. There have been run-ins with nearly every governmental agency beginning with the governor’s office where a bill was created to have him impeached, then a concurrent resolution passed to limit his powers, then bills were passed to limit his powers and now there are attempts to override the resultant veto even though all living former governors of our state have stated he needs those powers.
The legislative rights and abilities regarding Initiative and Referendum that is granted we citizens in Article III Section 1 of our state constitution has been constrained to the point of elimination. We see letters from leading business figures in our state opposing various legislative actions. We see multiple letters decrying proposed legislation from present and past state leaders including our state’s Attorney General, former Supreme Court member Jim Jones and a former Secretary of State Ben Ysursa to name a few.
Kurt Liebech, State Board of Education president, said in regard to legislative action, “It’s had a significant impact on how our education system is perceived in this state. The claims go so far as to say what we’re trying to do is indoctrinate kids — which, to me, is a direct attack on this board.”
His comments were supported by opposition to the legislation by the Idaho Association of School Administrators, Idaho Business for Education, the Idaho Education Association, and the Idaho School Boards Association. The old adage of a bull in a china shop seems to fit perfectly here. The bull seems blissfully uncaring of the damage he is causing. In fact, he’s having such a good time he’s decided to extend his stay.
Even though the date has passed by weeks, if not months, for most committees to introduce bills, the House continues to introduce bills through the Speaker’s Ways and Means committee with little to no public testimony. Most are then moved up the reading calendar on an expedited basis by suspending rules and abrogating any chance at serious review by the public so they can be voted on as soon as the same or the following day they came out of that committee.
The Idaho State Government, with its various agencies and departments, is the largest employer in the state. It oversees spending (including federal dollars) in excess of $8 billion per year and employs over 25,000 people. It takes talent and ability plus education, experience and commitment to run a company of that size and complexity. How do you think our management team is doing?
Some bills of note include:
- HB 377 dealing with indoctrination and “critical race theory” in education has passed the House on a party line vote. Nearly all of the dozen or so people who testified did so in opposition to the bill and Debbie Critchfield, outgoing Board of Education president, said in her seven years on the board there has never been even one verifiable complaint. Our lieutenant governor has established a committee to see if they can find cases of abuse.
- SB 362 will be taken up by the Senate on Monday. It increases the amount of state sales tax revenue going to transportation to 4½% from the current 1%. It allows $80 million per year to be designated for bonding of an estimated $1.6 billion. Part of this money will go to local highway districts. Roads and bridges are clearly critical state needs so it sounds good on the surface. The downside is that it reduces the amount that would otherwise have gone into the general fund and been available for other state needs, the largest being education. It also bypasses any future legislative review or oversight.
- HB 380 is a bill that follows up on HB 332 which passed the House earlier and is being held pending amendment in the Senate. It would reduce the income tax rate for nearly all taxpayers in the state. A committee is being considered to review the 166 or more credits, exemptions or other tax deviations in the present Idaho income tax, property or sales tax code.
- SB 1193A concerns $6 million of federal dollars for pre-K funding. It passed in the Senate but is being held in the House.
The Senate failed to override the governor’s veto of a bill limiting his emergency powers although the House had no such hesitancy. There is another vetoed bill for them to consider and if it is not sustained there is talk of other legislation being introduced.
JFAC budgets, an essential item before the session can adjourn, have not all been set because of the ongoing education disputes. They probably will be next week.
There is a new bill that has been introduced to recess the legislature until a date not later than Sept. 1. We’ll see what kind of support it gets.
Thanks for your interest! It takes an informed electorate in order to have a successful republic!