The longest legislative session in Idaho’s history has ended, sort of. The Senate adjourned sine die which means they will not reconvene before next year’s legislative session unless called back by the governor.
That is the way things have worked in our state for over 100 years. The House, on the other hand, for the first time in history, has only recessed which means they can call themselves back into session whenever the Speaker chooses.
Brian Kane, an attorney in the state’s Attorney General’s office, has rendered an opinion which says that if the House reconvenes it automatically calls the Senate back into session within three days. Other legal “experts” disagree and this issue may need a Supreme Court interpretation before it is settled.
The House’s action is a first in Idaho and begs the question, if their plan is confirmed by the judicial branch, why would either legislative body ever adjourn sine die rather than just going into recess thereby giving themselves the option of reconvening whenever they choose.
Gov. Little has indicated the House’s action will be problematic for the functioning of our state government but there seems to be scant discomfort with his concerns from our House members.
The governor has signed two major revenue affecting bills this week, one dealing with transportation money from the general fund and one about property tax. HB 362 authorizes $80 million dollars/year to come from the general fund and go towards bonding of up to $1.6 billion for transportation needs. This money could be part of the appropriation process and thereby subject to ongoing legislative review but this legislation will bypass that step.
Eight years ago the transportation department did not get general fund dollars, they existed on special taxes and fees like fuel taxes and license fees. These revenue sources did not prove to be sufficient for a growing state but the money they are now receiving from the general fund reduces the amount that would otherwise be available for education and other state funded entities.
HB 389 is the property tax bill that was introduced late in the session and passed in only a few days. It is strongly opposed by most county officials. We’d all like to see our property taxes reduced or at least stabilized. There is undoubtedly some good to the bill but the governor expressed these concerns when he signed it.
“I have always subscribed to the adage that our taxes need to be fair, simple, competitive, and predictable. When considered against these pillars of tax policy House Bill 389 falls short. The bill is an aggregate of complex and nuanced changes to Idaho’s code, and I am troubled that this was introduced in the waning days of the longest session in Idaho history.”
This legislative session has been one to remember and perhaps not always fondly. Some think it was wonderful and fulfilled its promises. Others describe it as one filled with discord, distrust and dysfunction. As they say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. A few things that may bear further discussion when you next see your senator or representatives could include;
1. The vastly increased transportation spending from the general fund, particularly in light of federal stimulus money.
2. The near impossible requirements imposed on ballot initiatives that makes our county subject to the opinions of over 30 less populated Idaho counties in the realization of our constitutional rights to initiative and referendum.
3. Why was a $6 million dollar per year federal grant not accepted for the early education of our youth? It was promoted by the Trump administration and our two U.S. senators.
4. Were they in favor of a “task force” authorized and potentially funded with dollars that have been appropriated for the operation of the Lieutenant Governor’s office with Janice McGeachin and Priscilla Giddings as co-chairmen to investigate “indoctrination in our public schools” when no problem is known to exist?
5. Why were the original K-12 and higher education budgets as proposed by JFAC killed in the House?
Your personal list may be much longer but perhaps these can serve as a start. Sometimes peer pressure can be intense in the legislature and it is well that we citizens remind our elected representatives who they work for and hopefully with. When we do that our comments should always be civil and constructive. Pointing out why a certain way is better or not better goes a lot further in the long run than calling names and pointing fingers.
Our legislators are our mouthpieces at the state level but they are also the mouthpieces of everyone else in their district, and to some degree everyone in the state. Though we may disagree with their views to the point of voting for their opponent we still should thank them, as a fellow citizen, for their willingness to serve. Good government takes all of us!