The most unusual activity at the legislature last week occurred Friday morning when both bodies acknowledged the seriousness of COVID-19 by recessing until April 6.
Seven or eight legislators or staff tested positive and, given the closeness of the working conditions at the capitol and the resistance to preventive measures by many, it was decided that it would be best to take some time away.
Friday morning committees, including JFAC, were canceled and no bills were taken up by the full bodies. This type of break in the session is very rare and the last time it happened was in 2000 when our Bingham County neighbor and Senate Pro Tempe Jerry Twiggs died of a heart attack and the legislature took a 10-day recess.
We will see what happens when this recess ends and the session resumes. The date for bill transmittals between the House and Senate has passed but that date has traditionally been viewed as more of a goal than a requirement. Evidently the Speaker has indicated he will selectively allow new bills to be introduced when the recess ends. If that view prevails it would seem the number of bills and the time taken to consider them would both be open ended.
The situation the legislature finds itself in is both uncertain and will be expensive to the state. It may, however, allow the legislature to have input on new federal stimulus dollars that are expected in early April. It will also allow more time for deliberation on bills that are being considered and will allow more time for public input regarding them. It will also allow revisions to bills that failed and for ambitious legislators to introduce new legislation or form alliances to strengthen the odds of passage for existing legislation.
Some had wanted a delay until April at the beginning of the session but that view was not supported by leadership. In light of the number of COVID cases it seems a recess is the only reasonable action to take now. We can only hope that we have a better handle on the virus in two weeks. Perhaps the vaccination program our state has so diligently followed will help turn the tide. The state's new fiscal year starts July 1 so it would seem regardless of what happens, at least the Appropriation work would need to be done by them
Regarding a few individual bills of particularly broad and consequential impact, SB 1110 which places constraints on the ballot initiative process has passed the Senate and is on the third reading calendar in the House. The ballot initiative is authorized in Article III, Section 1 of our states constitution and consists of two parts. One part is the "referendum" which allows bills passed by the legislature to be removed by a popular vote of the people. That's how the "Luna laws" were voided in 2012. The second component is the "initiative" which allows we citizens to pass our own laws irrespective of the legislature. This is what happened with the Medicaid expansion in 2019. Under SB 1110 it would be much harder for the citizens to implement these actions.
SB 1108 regarding property taxes died by one vote in the Senate. I would not be surprised to see another bill put forward in April.
Emergency powers and income or sales tax relief are still hot topics and several bills have been introduced but not yet passed regarding them. We'll see what the legislature does when they get their second wind in April.