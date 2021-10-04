October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and, once again, we are pleased to announce that we will be holding our annual Brake for Breakfast. You are invited to join us in front of Bingham Memorial Hospital at 98 Poplar St. in Blackfoot to pick up a free breakfast bag.
Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (While supplies last.)
Women on their way to work, out running errands, or after dropping their kids off at school can brake directly in front of our hospital and pick up a free breakfast, women’s health information, and pink gifts.
Stop at Breakfast Junction to pick up healthy breakfast items, a drink, and other goodies. Then, swing by Information Way where our physicians will give participants information packets about breast cancer awareness. And, at the final stop, Pink Place, everyone will receive several pink gifts that will serve as reminders of our continued fight against breast cancer.
In the United States, breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in women, and the most frequently diagnosed. To address some of the questions many women have about breast cancer and mammograms, we have compiled this list of commonly asked questions.
I don’t have a family history of breast cancer, so do I really need to be concerned?
Yes. Your risk is greater if a close relative has had breast cancer, but more than eight out of every 10 breast cancers occur in women with no family history of invasive breast cancer.
What is a mammogram?
A mammogram is an X-ray of the breasts that can detect many changes that are too small or too deep to feel. Mammograms are considered safe, quick and relatively painless. Your best defense in the fight against breast cancer is living a healthy lifestyle and following early detection screening guidelines recommended by the ACS.
If you are 20 to 39:
- Have a breast exam by your doctor or nurse, at least every 3 years.
- Report any breast change to your doctor right away. Breast self-exam is an option for finding changes.
If you are 40 or older:
- Have a mammogram every year for as long as you are in good health.
- Have a breast exam by your doctor or nurse every year.
- Report any breast change to your doctor right away. Breast self-exam is an option for finding changes.
Please note: Some women — because of their family history, a genetic tendency, or other factors — may need to have an MRI in addition to a mammogram. Talk to your doctor about your history and whether you should have an MRI at an earlier age.
What to expect at your mammogram?
A screening mammogram usually consists of two views of each breast. During the procedure, each breast is placed on a platform in the mammogram machine, pressed firmly between two plates and an X-ray is taken. This takes only a few minutes and will be performed by a trained technologist. Most women say the compression is uncomfortable but not painful.
Once completed, a qualified radiologist will analyze the X-rays, looking for specific abnormalities or changes related to cancer. The findings will be reported to your healthcare provider, who will forward the results to you.
Since mammograms are X-rays, isn’t the radiation dangerous?
During the past 20 years, the equipment and how mammograms are done have greatly improved, and the level of radiation is almost harmless. In fact, mammograms use less radiation than a dentist’s X-ray.
I heard mammograms hurt and can be embarrassing.
During a mammogram, you stand beside the machine and a trained technologist helps place your breast on a plastic plate. A second piece of plastic is placed on top, and for a few seconds, the top piece of plastic is pushed down and flattens the breast. This helps to get a good, clear picture.
The technologist usually takes two pictures of each breast. When the plates press your breast, it may hurt for a few seconds. Some women say it’s painful, while others say it’s not. If you do find that it hurts, it will only last a few seconds. And it could save your life.
I’m afraid that having a mammogram will uncover breast cancer.
If something is seen on a mammogram, your doctor will order more tests. However, remember that more than 80% of lumps or suspicious areas will not be cancer. So, give yourself peace of mind to live life to the fullest that comes with knowing and confirming you don’t have breast cancer by getting a yearly mammogram.
I’ve lived this long without getting breast cancer. Why should I get a mammogram?
A woman’s risk of developing breast cancer increases with age. More than three-fourths of breast cancers diagnosed each year are in women older than 50.
Scheduling Your Mammogram is Easy!
To schedule a mammogram at Bingham Memorial Hospital, located at 98 Poplar Street in Blackfoot, please call their radiology team at (208) 785-3807.