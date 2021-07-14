The first annual Blackfoot Airport Antique Aircraft Show kicked off Wednesday at McCarley Field, with over 40 antique planes flying in to the airport. There were also classic cars and motorcycles lined up for people to gaze at. {span}The Puget Sound Antiques Aircraft Club (PSAAC) is making a pit stop in Blackfoot on their way back to Washington and promises to entertain those who are willing to watch. The planes they have coming are primarily classic prop planes and will be a blast from the past. {/span}The show continues Thursday.