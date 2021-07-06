BLACKFOOT – For the first time in years, the skies over Blackfoot will be host to an airshow for all to enjoy next week.
The Puget Sound Antiques Aircraft Club (PSAAC) will be making a pit stop in Blackfoot on their way back to Washington and promise to entertain those who are willing to watch. The planes they have coming are primarily classic prop planes and will be a blast from the past. The show starts on July 14 and ends on July 15.
The two-day event will kick off with all-you-can-eat breakfasts held at McCarley Field in Blackfoot for a cost-friendly $5 between 8-10 a.m. After breakfast, the fun begins. The color guard of the local Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will post the flag and host two patriotic songs as well as the National Anthem sung by the Sounds Choir. The posting of the colors will be the signal for the start of the show.
PSAAC also arranged for a car show and bike show to be held so that all types of motor enthusiasts may enjoy the weekend. The events are to last all day with an experimental aircraft show and 40 different antique planes brought in by Bob and Jane Hoff. The antique planes will be put on display for people to look at and ask questions about, providing a glimpse into the past.
Other things to note will be local pilots displaying their planes and skills alongside the members of PSAAC, live music, and the state fair food tour will be onsite.
Airshows used to be an annual event that fell in line with Celebrate Blackfoot in the 1990s and the return to the air by PSAAC will bring some nostalgia to those who used to enjoy watching the planes fly over.
Although not the same airshow as what is planned, the enthusiasm remains. Vintage plane enthusiasts generally know the history of their vessel and are more than happy to share the stories and adventures that they have embarked.
Parking will be made available at the airport for those who come out and enjoy the festivities and will provide opportunities for community members to interact with the local chapter of CAP. The goal is to create a recurring airshow for the community and reestablish the once-annual tradition and provide some aerial enjoyment for the community for years to come.