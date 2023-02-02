David Archuleta

David Archuleta

FORT HALL — After practicing as an independent tribal court advocate for 24 years in the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Court, former Associate Tribal Judge Dave Archuleta will be officially retiring at the end of the month. This leaves the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes without an active independent tribal court advocate to replace him.

An independent tribal court advocate is not employed by the courts and operates like a private practice attorney does.


