FORT HALL — Dave Archuleta has announced his withdrawal from the race for the Idaho Senate as the Democratic candidate for District 30 in the November general election.
Archuleta announced his withdrawal from the race on Monday.
The reason for his withdrawal, Archuleta stated, was because “I was able to purchase a new home in Pocatello so I am no longer qualified to seek the office.”
Archuleta’s Republican opponent was Julie VanOrden, who has served in the Idaho House of Representatives for District 31-B and filled in for Steve Bair in the Senate during the 2022 legislative session. VanOrden wasn’t available for comment at press time Monday.
Archuleta, a former tribal district judge, spoke recently about tribal justice issues at a public testimonial. In May after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Archuleta held a press conference where he called on Idaho Gov. Brad Little to create a task force made up of professional citizens to address school violence.
Archuleta said he plans to seek one of the vacant seats on the Pocatello City Council. Recently, three former council members — Roger Bray, Christine Stevens and Claudia Ortega — announced their resignations from the council.
“I want to thank the voters for the nomination as the Democratic candidate,” Archuleta said.