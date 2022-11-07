Health benefits
BLACKFOOT — It is hard to believe that we are quickly approaching the end of 2022. This means that there are just a little more than 60 days until your insurance deductible will reset. If you or a family member require any surgery or medical treatment, it would be to your advantage to have your procedure scheduled and completed before the end of the year so your insurance benefits can be maximized.

If you have already met your deductible for 2022, medical care delivered before the end of the year may be covered at a lower out-of-pocket cost.


