On Monday, May 30, 2022 at approximately 3:50 a.m., officers with the Blackfoot Police Department were dispatched to Short Stop convenience store located at 985 South Broadway Street regarding an armed robbery call. The suspect fled the store prior to officers arriving on scene. The suspect is believed to be a white male wearing a yellow Los Angeles Lakers sweatshirt, black pants, dark shoes, gray mask, and a black and gray backpack. If you recognize this individual or the clothing please contact the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (208)785-1234 or Detective Delacruz at (208) 684-6259. This case is an ongoing investigation by the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff’s Office joint detective division. Further information will be released when available.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT PHOTOS
