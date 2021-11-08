Art Gimpel served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and continued his service to veterans by working with the American Legion for 29 years. He has been a surviving veterans Idaho commander and an American Legion Idaho commander and represented Idaho at various post (local), state and national offices within the Legion.
“I enjoy helping vets and serving vets,” Gimpel said.
In 2007, he was appointed to be a Veteran Affairs commissioner by Gov. Butch Otter. There are five commissioners on this committee.
“I was appointed by Gov. Otter and have served 15 years,” he said. “I should probably retire but I can’t find a replacement.”
Commissioners on the Veteran Affairs Commission are on the ground level for veterans’ projects and have opportunity to direct some of the funds from the state and national levels for these projects.
In July 2021, ground was broken for a Veterans Nursing Home in Post Falls. Other Veterans Nursing Homes are located in Pocatello, Lewiston and Boise.
Within the last year, two veterans’ cemeteries have been opened. In August 2020, Idaho’s first National Rural Cemetery was dedicated in Buhl and the newest Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot was dedicated on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
“At the beginning of this year, there were 17 veterans interred in the Blackfoot cemetery; 54 veterans are interred there now,” Gimpel said. “There needs to be signage on Interstate 15 so people can know the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery is here in Blackfoot.”
Why did Gimpel join the Air Force?
“As a kid, I grew up in Mountain View, Mo., that is just north of Arkansas,” Gimpel said. “My grandpa had an old single shot .22. I was out shooting and the bullet didn’t go off. I tried shooting it a few more time and nothing happened. I emptied the chamber and took a hatchet and hit the bullet. It went off. It was a good thing the hatchet was good sized; it absorbed the shot.”
He said, “When I was talking with the Air Force recruiter, I told him I wanted to know why the bullet didn’t go off. So I learned about explosives and worked with them for the next 20 years.”
Gimpel built and transported bombs, missiles that were carried on airplanes, as well as nuclear weapons.
“I was stationed at a SAC (Strategic Air Command) base in Thailand,” Gimpel said. “We loaded bombs weighing from 500 to 750 pounds each on planes 24/7. When there was a Christmas break or something like it, we continued building and loading bombs.”
The bombs were delivered to Vietnam.
He retired from the Air Force in 1987.
“They’d give me a promotion if I reenlisted,” Gimpel said, “but that wasn’t for me.
“Statistically, a man only lives 10 years after his retirement; I retired. I spent 20 years building bombs and the following 22 years as a carpenter. I still have all my fingers. One person said I was lucky; no, I’m just careful.”
Upon retiring from the service, retirees must maintain their physical condition and maintain their uniform condition because they are subject to recall; they can be called back in.
“When the Iraq War started in 1991, I went in to reenlist,” he said. “The recruiter did not want me. I asked why then I must maintain my physical condition and my uniforms if I’m not wanted. There was no answer.”
Gimpel said, “Smart bombs were first used in Vietnam. The bombs were 60-62 percent accurate. In Afghanistan and Iraq, smart bombs are 99 percent accurate. The bombs are directed by lasers that are used for guidance and control; lasers have been upgraded and improved.”
“Where it took three or four missiles to take down an enemy, now it takes only one,” he explained. “The M-16s have been improved versus the M-14. They are more accurate and more reliable.”
Gimpel said, “I really enjoyed the 20 years in the Air Force; as a family, our time was spent all over the world. My kids were able to experience the world that they may not have experienced without being part of the Air Force family.”
He and his wife, Toni, live near the Idaho Falls Airport.
“People ask me how I can tolerate the airplane noise. The sound of jet engines is the ‘sound of freedom’ to me.”
Gimpel and Toni have each represented Idaho in the American Legion and Auxiliary for over 25 years. In 2012-2013, Gimpel was the American Legion Department Commander.
“We both served as National Executive Committee members for the Legion and the Auxiliary,” Toni said.
“Art entered the Air Force in 1967 and we married in 1970; our family traveled with him whenever possible,” she said. “Wherever we were stationed became my favorite place. We spent time in Spain, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Utah, and Turkey. Overseas assignments were great because of the different cultures we were able to experience.”
Toni grew up in Idaho Falls and she recalls that lots of local women married Navy men who were stationed at the INL. “I was not going to marry a military man, so I moved to Ogden, Utah, as I had friends attending Weber State. I didn’t know Hill Air Force Base was there and the rest is history — I’m a military wife.”
Art and Toni have two children, a daughter and son and five grandchildren.
“Our son also joined the Air Force after 9/11. He was assigned to the same Incirlik Air Base where we had been stationed in Turkey. He remembered lots about growing up there,” Toni said.