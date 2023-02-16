eagle

One of the many pieces of artwork that will be on display Friday as the Bingham Arts Council opens an art gallery featuring young artists.

 photo courtesy of Bingham Arts Council

The Bingham Arts Council (BAC) will be opening an art gallery at the Blackfoot Public Library Friday at noon. It will feature art from young artists in grades six through eight.

BAC continued collecting entries this week, and they now have around 51 pieces of art that will be on display from 10 schools.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.