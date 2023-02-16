The Bingham Arts Council (BAC) will be opening an art gallery at the Blackfoot Public Library Friday at noon. It will feature art from young artists in grades six through eight.
BAC continued collecting entries this week, and they now have around 51 pieces of art that will be on display from 10 schools.
There will also be awards given to students at 5:30 p.m. by Mayor Marc Carroll to recognize the creative gifts of the students and the work they put into their projects. The ceremony will end by 6:30 p.m. and artists will be awarded by grade level with first, second, third and honorable mentions for each grade.
There will be a panel of three judges who all serve on the BAC board, two of them being local high school art teachers and the third being a former high school art teacher.
“It’s a wonderful way for students to receive recognition for their artistic creative talents and to give the students who excel in the arts rather than other extra-curricular activities a way to receive recognition and credit for their work,” said Kaye Nickell, the BAC board member tasked with running the organizing committee for this event. Nickell has sat on the board since the BAC was founded in 2020 with the goal of “bringing art to life.”
“We’ve had some wonderful responses, some really excellent support from the different schools, especially the art teachers at local schools who have been very enthusiastic and encourage their students to participate,” Nickell said.
The committee reached out to art teachers at area schools to have them facilitate submitting entries to BAC. For schools that don’t have an art teacher, they found either a parent or staff representative that would collect the entries and prepare them for display.
“The council has been trying to increase our opportunities for the youth in our community to get involved in art,” Nickell said.
This is the first time BAC and the Blackfoot library are partnering for an event. Lisa Harral, the director of the library, was familiar with them because sometimes they would meet at the building. When Nickell approached her about holding the art gallery at the library, she was willing because “I love this type of event. So whatever we need to make it happen, let’s try it,” Harral said.
Harral said they’re going to keep all the art that they can on display until the end of March.
“Any of the people who will allow their art to be on display for that long, we’re going to ask them to keep it in and let us show the community,” Harral said.
BAC has held an annual gallery like this for high school students for several years, but it is still looking for ways to offer more opportunities in art for young people in Bingham County.
“We’re hoping that it will stimulate interest for them so they’ll be anxious to participate in the high school show when they get into the ninth grade,” Nickell said.
Nickell also hopes as they continue to hold this event that the amount of entries they receive will increase.
“This is kind of a beginning for us and we’re excited just to have what we have,” Nickell said.
Nickell said students learn from the experience every time they participate in art.
“Anytime a student engages in the creative arts, particularly visual arts, they are receiving benefits from just connecting with their own inner self and learning to express that visually,” Nickell said.
Nickell also pointed out that it increases students’ confidence when they participate in art.
“It benefits them because it gives them a way to recognize their own strengths,” Nickell said.
Another board member with BAC, Jane Carter, said, “I think art is an expression of the things that you love and the way you express yourself, and I think it gives you a feeling of self-satisfaction.”
Harral is excited for the library’s opportunity to celebrate the talent of the youth in the area.
“So many times you hear the negative side of young people. They’re just out causing hate and discontent or they’re not doing anything,” Harral said. “And so to me this just gives an opportunity to showcase the talent that we have in our youth and that they really are out there doing wonderful things.”
Nickell encourages members of the community to come to the gallery and “see what amazing art is produced right here in our local community and how fortunate we are to have so many talented and creative people in our midst.”
