Idaho Attorneys Departures

Idaho Attorney General candidate Raul Labrador talks with the media during the Republican Party's primary election celebration on May 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Eight attorneys and a handful of other staffers have left or are leaving the Idaho attorney general's office following Labrador's win over five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the Republican primary in May. Labrador has promised to make the office more partisan should he win in next week's general election.

 AP Photo/Kyle Green, File

BOISE (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment.

Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful of other staffers who have left or are leaving the Idaho attorney general's office following Raúl Labrador's win over five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the Republican primary in May. More departures are expected.


