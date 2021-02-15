BLACKFOOT — Cannon Builders in Blackfoot gives a large majority of the credit for its success to its employees and the quality of work that they do, along with good working relationships with partners such as the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).
The company — which got its start in 1976 when it was founded by Joe Cannon — is in its second generation of leadership under Joe’s son, Curtis. They are a contractor that focuses on bridge construction and repair, recently finishing the Rose interchange north of Blackfoot and the Northgate interchange north of Pocatello. The Northgate project was recently presented the Gold Award for Excellence in Construction by the ITD.
Joe is partially retired but still works in the office, Curtis said, helping with consulting and safety.
“He doesn’t have some of the pressures he used to have,” he noted of his father’s involvement.
Curtis worked at Cannon Builders in high school as a laborer. After graduating from the University of Utah in 1999 with a degree in business finance, he returned to Cannon Builders and worked as an estimator and project manager. In 2007, he was named CEO with all construction and business operations under his direction.
The company’s early projects included repairing property damaged by the Teton Dam flood. According to the company’s website, the business started small and simple with two employees, including Joe, and a wheelbarrow. Their first project, a local picnic shelter, was worth a few thousand dollars. Just prior to Joe’s retirement, he completed a three-span bridge over the Snake River with a contract value of several million dollars.
Cannon Builders works throughout Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and Utah and specializes in bridge construction, bridge repair, pile driving, commercial building, structural concrete, pre-cast, and shoring.
The number of employees varies depending on where they’re at in the season, Cannon said, normally having in the range of 80 employees during the busy part of the year, with about 40 employees now.
Cannon is quick to highlight employees and the working relationships in their efforts.
“With Paul McBride as project manager and Greydon Wright who’s our counterpart with the transportation department, we created a team that built the Northgate project and they were instrumental in that success,” he said.
“On the Northgate project, the thing that was so unique and so satisfying to us was at the same time we built two amazing projects including the Rose interchange that were consistent with the type of work we do around the state and not so close to home, but we were able to work on these in our own back yard. We did the two at the same time. Both projects went really well. The relationship with ITD, the design and inspection personnel, the project manager, the superintendent and construction workers, all of it is instrumental in our projects’ successes.”
With the Rose interchange project, it saw lots of paperwork, Cannon said, and there were miscellaneous things that delayed the close of the project. The project started in September of 2019 with substantial completion in the spring of 2020.
When it comes to the company’s philosophy, it’s pretty simple for Cannon.
“The thing that does it are our employees,” he said. “Locally, we’ve got Kelly Kofoed of Blackfoot who’s a project superintendent, he’s worked for us for almost 30 years. There’s Northgate superintendent Paul McLain of Caldwell who’s worked for nearly 10 years, excavation superintendent Mark Behrend from Blackfoot who’s been with us since nearly 1991.”
The award on the Northgate project was given for the partnership between ITD and Cannon Builders, McBride said.
“Every project we work on has some deviation that can cause significant issues,” he said. “But we were able to work very well together, when problems came up we worked through them together pretty smoothly. It was very successful, it was a big deal for Northgate. The subcontractors and employees were working quite a few hours toward the end. It was a pretty large project and it went smoothly because of the partnership.”