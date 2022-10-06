The Bingham Arts Council (BAC) is holding its 3rd Annual Juried Art Competition and Exhibition, hosted by the Candy Jar, and will feature art from over 20 professional and amateur local artists.
The competition will be judged by Michael Bingham, an artist out of Logan, Utah, who is the director of an organization called Jump The Moon, with a goal to “help everyone, especially the differently-abled, express their creativity.”
The exhibition will go from Oct. 8 to Nov. 16 and on the opening night a reception will be held that will go from 6:30-8 p.m. where people can go and view art in a wide variety of mediums, vote for their favorite work and enjoy beautiful cello music.
“This is a good way both to give artists a venue to display their artwork and to educate and benefit the community by having original artwork exhibited, and the artists show what they can do,” said Ken Spencer, president of the BAC.
They’ll give out awards on the night of the reception, first, second and third as well as two honorable mentions with cash prizes for the awards.
Tim Goodworth, a BAC board member, said that the artists would be a “wide range from beginning all the way up to professionals that have been doing it for years and years.
“So it’s really neat to have that opportunity,” Goodworth said. “It’s a way to encourage and to bring them together and to foster creativity and encourage them to keep using their talents.
BAC has a number of art shows, and this one is focused on those who are 18 years old and older, and there is no previous skill level needed to submit work, besides making it past the initial jury which decides if the piece makes it to the gallery. Although the time for entries has passed, the BAC will hold another event the next year, so artists who are interested can prepare for that.
“So hopefully with time, you know, it only builds and builds,” Goodworth said.
The mission statement of BAC is “Bringing Art to Life.” Their website, binghamarts.org, states that they seek “to build a rich and vibrant community by promoting visual art, artists, and art education in Southeastern Idaho.”
”That mission statement, I think it’s a pretty succinct statement of what we value, what we hope to achieve,” Spencer said.
The BAC was founded in 2019 by local artists as well as supporters who wanted to promote art and art education in southeast Idaho to make the community even more rich and vibrant.
The first time they held this was around when COVID-19 became a pandemic, forcing it to be juried online. Now, they’ve been able to hold the event in-person and they’re thankful to the Candy Jar for providing gallery space for them.
The gallery will be presented with support from the Idaho Community Foundation and Idaho Central Credit Union.
