Bingham Art Exhbition

Paintings that will be on display at the Bingham Arts Council’s 3rd annual Juried Art Competition and Exhibition.

 Photo courtesy Ken Spencer

The Bingham Arts Council (BAC) is holding its 3rd Annual Juried Art Competition and Exhibition, hosted by the Candy Jar, and will feature art from over 20 professional and amateur local artists.

The competition will be judged by Michael Bingham, an artist out of Logan, Utah, who is the director of an organization called Jump The Moon, with a goal to “help everyone, especially the differently-abled, express their creativity.”

