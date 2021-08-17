PRESTO — Presto is a small community a short drive south off of Wolverine Road southeast of Firth, on a bench several miles from Highway 91. It’s small enough that it’s not listed among the unincorporated communities of Bingham County on Wikipedia.
What it may lack in population, it more than makes up for in history.
For three hours on Sunday afternoon, groups of history buffs drove to this out-of-the-way place to celebrate the “150 Plus One Sesquicentennial” at the old home of Nels and Emma Just, also tagging the event “Just Coming Home.”
For anyone who has any feel for pioneer spirit, there was a lot to appreciate just walking up to the home. Taking a tour through the home only made that appreciation greater.
Tours and introductions were led by members of the Just and Reid families, descendants of Nels and Emma. The tales they told were fascinating, enough to fill books which were available outside the home, the one built by the Justs in 1887 at what is now 993 Reid Road in the Firth area.
The home is now on the National Register of Historic Places in Idaho.
“In 1870, wagon freighter Nels Just woke up along the Snake River somewhere near present-day Firth to find that his team of oxen had wandered away in the night,” the web page announcing the event says. “He tracked them a few miles southeast and found them grazing in a little secluded valley along the Blackfoot River. Nels decided right then that he would come back some day and settle in that valley. In November of that same year, he brought his new bride to live there in a dugout that used a buffalo robe for a door. One-hundred-fifty-one years later, their descendants still live and work in that valley.”
The tour started in the hallway inside the front door of the home, filled with a large old map of the continental United States and antique furniture, the floor and the furniture made with fine wood.
To the right is a good-sized bedroom, filled with a bed looking like it would be comfortable enough to be used today, along with an old dress hung neatly. To the left is a living area, filled with antique items, with one of the highlights being an old desk where Emma ran the Presto Territory Post Office from 1890-1904, opening a few months before Idaho became the 43rd state to join the union. There are still postmarked letters filed in the desk.
One girl on the tour asked what the letters on the desk were for. Wendy Reid Pratt asked the girl for her last name. Wendy pointed to the space that had the first letter of the girl’s last name, and the girl quickly understood.
The next room was a spacious kitchen, filled with a huge wood stove with a “more modern” stove from the 1960s sitting beside it. Debbie Reid-Oleson led the tour of the kitchen, showing the stairs leading down to where laundry was done and a high chair used by generations of children. But the highlight was the big stove, which was so large that it was placed in the new house with the walls built around it.
From the book “Letters From Long Ago” written by daughter Agnes Just Reid was the memory, “We have a new range that seems very big and clumsy to me, more fit for hotel use, but it is a wonder from a cook’s point of view. I think I will learn to like it.”
Agnes still used the iron cookstove after she got electricity and a modern range.
Outside there were tours of the cellars where perishable foods were kept cold, warm enough to keep it from freezing in the winter but cool enough to keep the heat of the summer out.
The sesquicentennial celebration was planned for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in “150 Plus One.”