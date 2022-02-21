BOISE — Eight-term state Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, announced his retirement from the Senate Friday and endorsed Julie VanOrden, a former state representative who has been filling in for Bair this session at his request, as his replacement.
In an Idaho Senate Majority Caucus press release, Bair thanked the citizens of Bingham County for giving him the honor of serving as their senator in the state Legislature.
“Their positive support has been felt and treasured, but even when all is going well, it is a challenge to balance family, work, and the legislature,” Bair said. “Legislators and their families are not immune from illness, and it is that very issue that precludes me from further service in the Idaho Senate. My family always comes first, and I need to now serve them.”
In his Senate career, Bair chaired the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee, the Senate Resources and Environment Committee, and co-chaired the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
“We have ensured that agriculture will remain the backbone of Bingham County and Idaho. As Resource chairman, critically needed water law policy was enacted to ensure our aquifer remains healthy and viable. And as JFAC chairman, advocating for education was a top priority. We enacted a 2% reduction one year and a 5% overall reduction in state agencies’ budgets, while at the same time increasing education investments. Together, we have been very successful making course corrections and positive policy changes,” he said.
Bair has missed this year’s session due to family health issues. VanOrden served in the Idaho House from 2012 until 2020, rising to chair the House Education Committee before being defeated in the 2018 GOP primary by current Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot.
VanOrden has chosen to run for the new District 30 seat which adds Butte County. She grew up on a farm and is a farming partner with her husband Garth. Together, they have built a successful farm operation.
VanOrden also is a former school board trustee.
“Her dedication to education and love of children is unquestionable,” Bair said.
VanOrden thanked and praised Bair.
“The institutional knowledge he possesses has been a greatly needed resource for me,” she said. “With Sen. Bair supporting me, I believe I will bring a voice backed up with knowledge and experience to this seat in the Idaho state Senate.”
Betsy Z. Russell of the Idaho Press contributed to this report.