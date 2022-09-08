Barbarian

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Georgina Campbell in a scene from Barbarian.

 20th Century Studios via AP

“Barbarian” starts at night with a heavy downpour and a thunderclap. So far, so good, for what seems to be a classic horror movie. Hold onto your ponchos.

Some two hours later you will have seen virtually every horror convention —- from doors slamming on their own to weird monsters with mommy issues and subterranean torture rooms — ingeniously messed about with. Even the title is a misdirection.

Recommended for you