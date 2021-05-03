FORT HALL — On Friday, Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member Ray Barlow was officially appointed as CEO of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel by the Fort Hall Business Council. Barlow is no stranger to the gaming organization or the region.
According to Chairman Devon Boyer, “We congratulate Ray. We are pleased that he is ready to step into this leadership position. There was a variety of excellent candidates, and overall, the council felt Ray was selected to meet the gaming challenges during this pandemic.”
Ray grew up in Southeastern Idaho. He is the youngest of seven children, to his parents William and Andrea Barlow (Shoshone-Bannock). Ray’s maternal family of Fort Hall includes grandparents, the late Stanford and Truma Davis of Gibson District.
Ray enjoys spending time with his family. He and his wife, Elisabeth Langford Barlow, have five children and enjoy softball, traveling, and devoting time to each child individually and together. Ray is a graduate of Idaho State University and holds dual bachelor’s degrees in business administrations management (2010) and accounting (2020). He is currently studying for the Certified Public Accountant exam to receive a CPA license.
Ray joined the gaming enterprise in 2016, starting on the cashier team and then moving into the revenue audit department. “I am grateful for the opportunity the Fort Hall Business Council has given me and the stewardship that I am entrusted to,” stated Barlow. “I am excited to be part of the big things the Tribe is doing and by remembering who I am, as a Tribal member, and where I come from, I plan to lead with, and teach, true principles that harbor and create measurable success.”
Barlow takes over the office, held in interim by Executive Hotel Director Colista Eagle of Fort Hall. “We are grateful that Colista has carried the organization during what may be considered the toughest period in the gaming enterprise history and was able to maintain leadership until the recent selection of a CEO,” Boyer added. “We thank her for her service to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.”