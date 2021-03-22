BLACKFOOT — Basic American Foods (BAF) has announced plans to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for current employees at each of their East Idaho facilities.
This milestone is a major move for Basic American Foods in its mission to ensure the health of its employees and do its part to contribute to the well-being of the community at large. Clinics will be held on-site at each of BAF’s regional facilities.
“At BAF, our top priority is always the health and safety of our employees. We are excited to offer our team a convenient way to get vaccinated and safely get our facilities to ‘herd immunity’ as soon as possible,” said Bryan Reese, president and CEO at Basic American Foods.
“The medical evidence is much clearer now that the vaccine is safe and effective. I got vaccinated as soon as I could and am excited for the people I work with at BAF to have that same opportunity now,” said Shawna Reynolds, director of BAF’s Onsite Employee Clinic in Blackfoot.
The news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
- Ensuring that employees have the proper personal protective equipment, such as face coverings
- Carrying out enhanced sanitation measures, including frequent cleanings in all manufacturing facilities and offices
- Restricting all non-essential visitors to our facilities and significantly limiting travel between our facilities
- A dedicated team monitors the evolving situation day-to-day, adjusts our policies and responses whenever necessary, and has established an escalation protocol if issues arise in facilities.
“COVID-19 vaccinations are one of the strongest tools we can use to fight this pandemic together,” said Shaun Young, chief supply chain officer.