Hollywood’s flood of blockbuster superhero flicks tells us something about our collective appetite for the triumph of good over evil. While you may never wield an otherworldly hammer like Thor, you can be your heart’s hero by defeating six supervillains that wreak havoc on this hardworking organ.
Here are some super reasons why heroes such as exercising, following a good diet, not smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight beat out supervillains every time.
Agent Inactivity
An estimated 80% of Americans do not get enough exercise. Yet, we have the power to vanquish this villain. The American Heart Association recommends any combination of 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week. For example, if you’re doing nothing, do something. If you’re doing something, do more.
Dastardly Diet
Defeat this demon by increasing the intake of low saturated fat proteins, vegetables and low sugar fruit (mostly the berries). It’s also time to vaporize big serving sizes. Portion control is a major problem in this country.
Sinister Smoke Breaks
It’s easy to think about smoking as a villain because it damages the arteries directly. It’s not only a risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but it’s actually a trigger. Kick this villain to the curb and you’ll cut your risk dramatically within the first year.
Bad-Guy BMI
In people who are heavier, the heart has to work harder. Body mass index (BMI) — a measure of weight indexed with height — is a screening tool to see whether you’re at a healthy weight or overweight or obese.
Apocalyptic High Blood Pressure
If it’s high, blood pressure — a measurement of the force of blood flow — can stretch or injure artery walls and increase the strain on your heart.
Heinously High Cholesterol
Over time, cholesterol and fat in arteries harden into plaque, which can clog the blood vessels and lead to a heart attack.
Don’t wait until it’s too late to treat cardiovascular disease. You’ll be glad you did.
In addition to seeing a cardiologist, it’s always a great idea to schedule your annual physical exam with your primary care provider. They can give you a baseline of your heart-health, like your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, to determine if you have any underlying conditions that need further examination.
