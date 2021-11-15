BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is proud to announce that two of their team members have been elected to the Nurse Leaders of Idaho 2022 board of directors.
President: Carolyn Hansen, MSN, RN, who is Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, ID.
Region 6 Representative: Nathan Buck, MSN, RN, who is the Acute Care Med-Surge Director at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, ID.
The voting closed on Thursday, Sept. 30, and the current board validated the election.
Nurse Leaders of Idaho is a nursing membership organization which advances nursing leadership, practice, and education through networking, workforce development, and health policy advocacy.
The Idaho Board of Nursing elevates the practice of nursing by regulating, supporting, and empowering nurses to perform at the highest level of their licensure to protect the public’s health, safety and well-being.
“I was both honored and humbled after my recent appointment to the Nurse Leaders of Idaho Board of Directors as the region 6 representative,” said Nathan Buck, MSN, RN, director of acute care & OB at Bingham Healthcare. “I have been involved with Nurse Leaders of Idaho in some capacity for much of my nursing career. I have attended their member sessions at the Idaho Hospital Association Conference for about the last 10 years. As a developing nurse manager, I also completed the NLI Foundations in Leadership Course, which gave me additional skills to meet the demands of managing a diverse group of nurses in an ever-changing healthcare system.
“Nurses throughout the state benefit from continuing education sessions and publications from NLI, including the peer-reviewed RN IDAHO publication and the annual LEAP conference,” Buck continued. “The educational sessions I have attended over the years increased my desire to somehow make a positive contribution to the nursing profession, but especially to be an advocate and mentor for nurses here in Idaho. I feel that my association with NLI has helped and continues to help me grow as a nurse and as a manager. As I move forward as an NLI board member, I hope to help inspire the next generation of nurse leaders to further advance the nursing profession in Idaho.”
Nurse Leaders of Idaho (NLI) is an independent affiliate of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL). As a membership organization (501c6), NLI works to advance nursing leadership, practice, and education through collaborating, engaging with other professional organizations, developing opportunities for nurse involvement and by influencing health policy formation.