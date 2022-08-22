Shad Bateman

Shad Bateman

Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Shad Bateman, DO — board-certified family medicine specialist — to their medical team. He practices family medicine with a focus on patient wellness and prevention.

He is now seeing patients at 1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine, 1350 Parkway Dr., Blackfoot. For appointments call (208) 782-2540.

