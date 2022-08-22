Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Shad Bateman, DO — board-certified family medicine specialist — to their medical team. He practices family medicine with a focus on patient wellness and prevention.
He is now seeing patients at 1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine, 1350 Parkway Dr., Blackfoot. For appointments call (208) 782-2540.
Dr. Bateman chose to specialize in family medicine because it gives him the opportunity to work with patients of all ages — from newborns, children, and teens to adults and the elderly. He provides annual wellness exams, physicals, preventative and therapeutic care services, and the management of diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. His patients describe him as friendly, easy to talk to, and someone who genuinely cares about their well-being, always placing their best interests first.
Dr. Bateman earned his BSc in Biology from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, and his Doctor of Osteopathy from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Lewisburg W. Va. He completed his family medicine residency at Alliance Health Durant Family Medicine Residency in Durant, Okla.
He was born and raised in Salt Lake City on a dairy farm and Dr. Bateman and his wife, Siri, have family in the area and are excited to have moved to our community. When he is not practicing medicine, he enjoys spending time with his family, camping, golfing, hunting, and fishing.
If you are due for your yearly wellness exam, and don’t have a family doctor, Dr. Bateman would be a great resource for you and your loved ones.