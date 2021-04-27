BLACKFOOT — A group of Blackfoot High School visual arts students are doing well in a national competition, according to their teacher, Samantha Lima.
The school entered the Vans Custom Culture competition in January where students competed against 5,000 other schools in the first phase of the competition. In February, five designers — Brooklyn Hirschi, Taylor Lentz, Alessandra Cernyar, Emmie Henderson, and Kenessa Diaz — competed against 250 other schools in the second round.
The students’ assignment was to create a shoe that celebrated the place they lived and their hopes for the future. The categories were “Hometown Pride” and “Head in the Clouds.” In the last round, the students will be competing against 50 other schools for the top prize of $50,000 and runner-up prizes of $15,000. The team was also required to write an impact document on how the donation from Vans would benefit their school.
“Blackfoot is really fortunate to have an art program and to have an administration that supports the arts so strongly,” Lima said. “With the support of our administration, I think the art program could have a lot of capability to expand to offer a wider variety of courses for students to take. So many of our students have diverse passions and talents that it only seems natural that we should find ways to teach students how they want to be taught. This funding would open up a world of opportunities for the art program and give back to the students who worked so hard to come this far in the competition. We also plan to start a scholarship fund that would support students in the arts who are pursuing a higher education.
“The students are over the moon that they’ve gone so far. Watching their designs go from an idea to a 2-D design to the actual shoes and now to being in the top 50 is a huge honor for them.”
Voting can be done at customculture.vans.com and is open now through May 7.