BLACKFOOT — There was a small, cool breeze at the Jensen’s Grove bandstand on Saturday, May 22, but it was outdone by the cool sounds from the Blackfoot High School Jazz Band, under the tutelage of Amanda Empey, director of the Blackfoot High bands.
A curious crowd gathered to enjoy the toe-tapping music provided by the BHS Jazz Band, a 15-piece “big band” that (if there had been any in the lake) even the fish would have been jumping for. The Jazz Band concert followed an “all band” concert, held at the BPAC a few days before and which featured students from the sixth grade to BHS seniors.
The BHS band is getting ready for the activities of next year and informed the audiences that the old bass drum is broken and non-repairable, so a fund-raising effort is now underway to purchase a new drum.
To participate in funding for a new drum, go to https://www.facebook.com/Blackfootbands/ to learn more.