Turkey delivery

Boxes of frozen turkeys are unloaded by students from Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade at the Blackfoot Community Pantry as a final gesture in their “Coins For Turkeys” fundraiser Wednesday morning.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

Students from Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade set a record in their “Coins For Turkeys” fundraiser this year, bringing in over $16,000 to help members of the community, according to Principal Colin Folsom.

The students are often seen at high school basketball games with gallon cans asking for donations of coins, according to a Blackfoot School District news release.


