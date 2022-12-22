Students from Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade set a record in their “Coins For Turkeys” fundraiser this year, bringing in over $16,000 to help members of the community, according to Principal Colin Folsom.
The students are often seen at high school basketball games with gallon cans asking for donations of coins, according to a Blackfoot School District news release.
Students arrived in a school bus Wednesday morning at Kesler’s Market to buy frozen turkeys which they then delivered to the Blackfoot Community Pantry.
“Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade would like to send a huge thank you to the following people and businesses who helped make our ‘Coins for Turkeys’ fundraiser the most successful in its history. With the help of the following people, we were able to raise $16,322.85. All proceeds go to the Community Dinner Table to feed those who may not have food this season. Sixth-graders continue to prove that giving to those in need brings more joy than money can buy.”
Those helping in the fundraiser included Tommy Vaughn’s, Nonpareil, Nancy Merrick, the Butlers (Shoshone-Bannock Tribes), Rise Fitness (Elite Squad — Super Ladies), Shad Hansen, Spudnik, Stotz Equipment, Little Thinkers Academy, Teton Toyota, XII Stone Chevron, Movie Mill, The Studio Salon, Precision Landscaping, Circle C Plumbing, Tilden Transportation, Grove Creek – Valerie Jewett, Wild Things, Big Bee Honey, Edward Jones, Double M Irrigation, Bingham Orthopedics, Wada Farms, ICCU, Zac Popejoy, Blackhawk BBQ, and Cannon Builders.
Thanks also went out to Blackfoot High School basketball and wrestling parents who gave donations at their children’s sporting events.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.