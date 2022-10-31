BLACKFOOT – In the span of three minutes of the second quarter of Friday night’s 4A state playoff game the Blackfoot Broncos turned a 7-3 lead into a 28-3 lead with some big plays on both sides of the ball.
A touchdown, a fumble recovered by the Broncos, another touchdown, and a recovered onside kick that led to another touchdown gave the Broncos all the offense needed to earn a 35-17 win over Hillcrest and the chance to move on in the playoffs.
“That second quarter was huge for us,” Blackfoot head coach Jerrod Ackley said. “We made some huge plays and turned those all into points. Our kids have been so focused on getting better each week and tonight we executed when we needed to.”
On the opening play of the second quarter Jaxon Grimmett found a diving Javonte King for a seven-yard touchdown.
On the Knights’ next possession Peyton King was sacked by the Broncos’ Tradyn Henderson, fumbled and the ball was recovered by the Broncos’ Steven Sanders.
A minute later Grimmett capped off the drive with nine-yard touchdown. In less than two minutes the lead swelled to 21-3.
On the ensuing kickoff the Broncos recovered an onside kick. Four plays later they were in the end zone again as Grimmett found King again, this time from 10 yards to make the score 28-3.
“I told the kids that some nights the other team has better players, and tonight they had three better ones that us,” Hillcrest coach Brennon Mossholder said. “I was proud of how we battled and how the kids played tonight.”
Hillcrest got into the end zone for the first time just before halftime when King found Tayson Pinegar with a three-yard touchdown pass.
Blackfoot led at the half 35-9.
Grimmett led the Broncos going 15-of-27 for 286 yards and four touchdowns. King hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns.
Hillcrest was led by King going 13-for-26 for 110 yards and a touchdown and another 64 yards on the ground. Pinegar had four catches for 28 yards and a touchdown.
Hillcrest finished the season 5-5.
Blackfoot moves on in the playoffs and will take on Minico on the Spartans’ home field Friday at 7 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 35,
HILLCREST 17
HILLCREST 3 6 0 8 — 17
BLACKFOOT 7 28 0 0 — 35
Scoring summary
First quarter
B – Javonte King 11 pass from Jaxon Grimmett (Javian Ballesteros kick)
H – Thomas Endsley 30 FG
Second quarter
B – King 7 pass from Grimmett (Ballesteros kick)
B – Grimmett 9 run (Ballesteros kick)
B – King 10 pass from Grimmett (Ballesteros kick)
B – Kort Capson 9 pass from Grimmett (Ballesteros kick)
H – Tayson Pinegar 3 pass from Peyton King (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
H – Bridger Taylor 4 run (Drew Caldwell pass from Cole Pinegar)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Hillcrest: Peyton King 15-64, Trason Keller 8-26, Titan Larsen 8-39, Bradeb Crystal 1-1, Morgan Christensen 3-7, Sheldon Nelson 1-(-14), Connor Payne 4-23, Otis Hussey 1-2, Conner Mecham 1-3, Bridger Taylor 1-4-1, Britton Lords 2-13. Blackfoot: Jaxon Grimmett 12-81-1, Kort Capson 5-13, Diego Bautista 1-1, Jace Cooper 1-(-5), Kayden Parsons 1-1.
PASSING – Hillcrest: Peyton King 13-26-110-1-0, Sheldon Nelson 0-1-0-0-1, Gus Camphouse 1-3-45-0-0, Bridger Taylor 0-1-0-0-0. Blackfoot: Jaxon Grimmett 15-27-286-4-0, Jace Cooper 0-1-0-0-0.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.