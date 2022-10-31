Blackfoot vs Hillcrest fb

Blackfoot quarterback Jaxon Grimmett runs in for a touchdown during Friday’s playoff game against Hillcrest.

 By SCOTT KIRTLEY prsports@postregister.com

BLACKFOOT – In the span of three minutes of the second quarter of Friday night’s 4A state playoff game the Blackfoot Broncos turned a 7-3 lead into a 28-3 lead with some big plays on both sides of the ball.

A touchdown, a fumble recovered by the Broncos, another touchdown, and a recovered onside kick that led to another touchdown gave the Broncos all the offense needed to earn a 35-17 win over Hillcrest and the chance to move on in the playoffs.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.