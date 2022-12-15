Bingham Academy held an assembly on Thursday to give each member of its student body a gift they wished for. Each student filled out a paper star with what they were wishing for, and the student council organized the event and acquired those gifts.

Gifts were distributed to the student body during the assembly from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., first in groups of three to five people, but then when the audience couldn’t see what was happening, students came up one at a time to receive their gifts.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.