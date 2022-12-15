Bingham Academy held an assembly on Thursday to give each member of its student body a gift they wished for. Each student filled out a paper star with what they were wishing for, and the student council organized the event and acquired those gifts.
Gifts were distributed to the student body during the assembly from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., first in groups of three to five people, but then when the audience couldn’t see what was happening, students came up one at a time to receive their gifts.
“It honestly felt pretty amazing,” said said Carlos Pagan, senior class president. “We were very doubtful at a certain point because we felt like we had a lot to do. It just felt like nothing had gotten done but we really had a chunk out of it already and then we finally got it done, did this whole assembly. Afterward, we feel amazing now that we saw what actually happened and how it went.”
The assembly was organized by the student council after their principal, Kelli Hudson, gave them the idea. Pagan said that in years past the student council wasn’t given much freedom and more had to just carry out the tasks given to them, but with Hudson, “She gives us an idea. We accept it, we take control of it, do what we need to do and then we make it happen so we really showed what the student council can do,” Pagan said.
“It turned out much better than we could’ve imagined,” Pagan said.
The students had to fundraise to businesses in the community in order to raise the funds for the assembly. The businesses that supported the event were Costa Vida, Subway, Geronimo’s, Chevron, Pindale Lanes, Dr. Davidson, Ms. Durham, Mr. Coulter, Amanda Lamb, Mrs. Thelin and Brendan and Amber at Rocky Mountain Physical Therapy.
“Our students were so concerned about their classmates and so wanting to make sure that everyone has a wonderful holiday season that they went out and put all of this effort to raise gifts for every kid,” Hudson said. “Every student in the school will leave here today with something.”
Hudson spoke to how proud she was of their student body, and how impressed she was at how the student council organized the assembly. She also pointed out that the student council didn’t accept gifts for themselves because they viewed the event as an opportunity for service.
Gifts were limited to $15 a person and they ranged from gift cards, stuffed animals, hoodies, candy, to even a wireless mouse.
“It sort of depended on the kid,” Pagan explained. “We didn’t just want to get a generic gift, we wanted to make it fit with their wish to some extent or fully if we could actually manage that.”
Among those who received gifts was a boy whose wish was money to help his mother pay rent. The student council gave his mother $10 in rent money and gave him $5 to keep for himself. In addition, Pagan’s younger sibling made a wish for one boy to have a winter coat, which he was given at the assembly. Hudson said his reaction was “priceless.”
