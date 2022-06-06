BLACKFOOT – Every year during Hospital Week, Bingham Healthcare (Bingham) recognizes four employees who fully champion their core values. Congratulations to Tiffany Williams, MSN, FNP-C; Carolyn Posegate, RN; May Tacadena, BSN, RN; and Lucy VanOrden for being nominated by your peers to represent Bingham core values of accountability, compassion, innovation, and teamwork.
All Bingham Healthcare employees had the opportunity to nominate someone who they feel best exemplifies those core values. Jake Erickson, CEO at Bingham Healthcare, led an awards ceremony during Hospital Week to announce the 2022-23 Core Values Champions and to thank these employees for their exemplary work on a daily basis.
Accountability: Tiffany Williams, MSN, FNP-C – Family Medicine Specialist
Tiffany is an amazing family medicine specialist who fully exemplifies being accountable. She is someone that always takes time to get to know her patients and advocates for them to make sure they get what they need. She gets to know them on a personal level and makes each person feel heard and valued.
Bingham thanks Tiffany for being such an incredible example of their core value: ACCOUNTABILITY.
Compassionate: Carolyn Posegate, RN – Registered Nurse
Carolyn is honest, hardworking, compassionate, and is also a great team member, leader, and teacher. She treats all of her fellow nurses as equals and is kind, helpful, and understanding. She is always working alongside her teammates wherever she is needed. She is aware of her patient’s needs. She could easily qualify for all of Bingham’s core values, but she is always honest and demonstrates compassion in all that she does.
Bingham thanks Carolyn for continually being the model example of their core value: COMPASSION.
Innovation: May Tacadena, RN – Director of Nursing
May is a long-time, valued member of team Bingham. Patients love and adore her and she genuinely cares for each one. She is always thinking of the staff around her and making sure they are taken care of. May has been such an amazing team player through the pandemic, and was always looking for creative ways to handle any unforeseen challenges that arose. She embodies innovation as many skilled nursing facilities from around the state are looking to her to see how their facility successfully navigated the many challenges brought on by COVID.
Bingham thanks May for being a true example of their core value: INNOVATION.
Teamwork: Lucy VanOrden – Orthopedic Program Coordinator
Lucy is always so kind and caring. She is just as compassionate to her team members, notices when others are down, and makes sure everyone is celebrated at milestones such as birthdays or graduations. Lucy is one of the first to volunteer and sees a project through to the end. She always pitches in and helps wherever needed.
Bingham thanks Lucy for being a remarkable example of their core value: TEAMWORK.
“Because so many employees throughout the organization were nominated by their coworkers to be a Core Value Champion this year, it was really difficult to select just one for each category,” said Erickson. “However, the nominations for Tiffany, Carolyn, May, and Lucy were really outstanding. Congratulations on being nominated by your coworkers, and thank you for so readily demonstrating Bingham’s Core Values. People like you are what make Bingham a great place to work.”