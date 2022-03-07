Bingham Memorial Hospital, a member of Bingham Healthcare, announced at their Board meeting Feb. 28 that several changes were made, which happen annually.
Linda Valentine was voted in as the chairperson of the Board of Directors.
Chris Cannon was ratified as a board member as he was appointed by the Board of Directors to fulfil the remaining term of former board member Christel Trouchet who earlier this year resigned from the board for personal reasons.
Bill Sponenburgh, Karalee Krehbiel, and Dr. Doran Schneider were sworn in as the newest board members by the Chairperson of the Board Linda Valentine.
Cannon was also nominated to become treasurer replacing Layne VanOrden who retired from the board.
Further, Gary Baumgartner and Layne VanOrden, board members, were presented with a plaque for their six years of loyal service to Bingham’s Board of Directors, by Linda Valentine and Jake Erickson, chief executive officer at Bingham. They both retired from the board of directors after reaching their six-year term limit.
After reaching his two-year term limit, Dr. Dan Robinson retired from the board of directors as Chief of Medical Staff and Dr. Doran J. Schneider, General Surgeon, became the new Chief of Medical Staff for 2022 and 2023.
“I am extremely grateful for Mr. Baumgartner’s and Mr. Van Orden’s dedicated service to Bingham Healthcare and the leadership they provided,” said Erickson. “They were important members who offered valuable oversight on important issues and thoughtful consideration of proposed changes to keep Bingham growing. They are both thoughtful and generous leaders who contributed immeasurably to their roles, and continues to make a lasting contribution to Bingham and our community.”
“I am confident that our hospital and community will be well served with the addition of Mr. Cannon, Mr. Sponenburgh, and Ms. Krehbiel to our Bingham Healthcare Board of Directors,” said Erickson. “They all bring unique experiences that will help to further our mission and vision. Their diverse backgrounds and unique insights will be invaluable as we continue to experience growth and remain sustainable. In addition, congratulations to Dr. Doran Schneider for being voted in by his peers as Chief of Medical Staff. Dr. Schneider will also bring great experience, knowledge, and clinical insight to our Board of Directors.”
About Karalee Krehbiel
Karalee was born and raised in Aberdeen. She graduated from Aberdeen High School and earned a BSc in Human Resources from Idaho State University (ISU) in Pocatello.
After graduating from ISU, she began working in her family’s business, Krehbiel’s Sales & Service, and is currently in her 16th year. In 2009, she joined the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and in 2016 became the president where she served for three years. In 2014, she became a member of the Aberdeen City Council and is currently in her second term.
Since graduating high school, Karalee has had the opportunity to be involved in the community through civic duties and also coaching at the high school level for 10 years. She enjoys being involved in the community and looks forward to any opportunity to help where she can.
About Chris Cannon
Chris Cannon was born and raised in Provo, Utah. He moved to Blackfoot in 1990, where he has resided ever since. He attended Provo High School and completed his education at Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He is currently a CPA and partner of the accounting firm VanOrden, Lund, and Cannon.
Cannon and his wife, Corenna, have six children and seven grandchildren, with one more expected shortly. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and doing anything out of doors, especially if it’s with family.
About Bill Sponenburgh
Bill Sponenburgh was born in San Mateo, Calif.. He was a self-proclaimed “army brat” and moved frequently the first 10 years of his life. He lived in Okinawa, California, and Texas before his family settled in Albuquerque, N.M., where he graduated high school. He attended Dixie Junior College, where he played baseball, later transferring to Utah State, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree. He served in the National Guard for six years and worked for 41 years with Kaps Automotive Warehouse and Kirkham Auto Parts in Blackfoot before he retired in 2013.
He has been an active part of our community, serving three terms on the Blackfoot School District Board between the years of 1986 to 1995. He also served on several national executive boards of auto distribution throughout his tenure.
Sponenburgh and his wife, Lynda, have four children and 10 grandchildren. He enjoys golf, the mountains, camping, and riding the trails. He has a great love for the Blackfoot community and wishes he had grown up here. He loves the safe, tightly-knit community we have where everyone supports each other and we can remain relatively protected from influences other communities have suffered through.