BLACKFOOT — The Bingham Arts Council is sponsoring a presentation on Friday, hosted by the Blackfoot Public Library, where local artist J. Ken Spencer, a regional and national award winner, will present an overview of art movements throughout history.
This event will take place at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.
Spencer hopes his presentation will bring accessibility of understanding to people, as artists can sometimes give the impression that their art is highbrow and beyond normal people’s understanding. Spencer doesn’t think it should be like that, and hopes his presentation will illuminate people’s understanding.
“I hope to give people something of an understanding and therefore a vocabulary to talk about art and understand art from different periods,” Spencer said.
While Spencer is a professional artist, art history is an ongoing interest for him, and he’s always learning something new about it. It amazes him how often he finds a school of art or an artist that he’s never heard of before.
By learning more about the cultures where art movements developed, Spencer believes we can learn about that culture and, by extension, our own.
“Art represents the values and the thoughts of people and their cultures and so understanding that better gives context to our own immediate culture,” Spencer said.
Spencer’s presentation will cover the Classical Period, the Renaissance, Impressionism, and Modern Art.
“So, those who are interested in it ... they’ll have the opportunity to learn a little more about art and how the history has impacted artists throughout time, and how those different movements have had an effect … on social and cultural (values),” said Stephanie Talbot, Bingham Arts Council publicity director. “Being able to attend a class where Ken Spencer is teaching that’s free to the public is really something you don’t get everyday,”
Talbot pointed out that Spencer does classes where students can gain a better understanding of the arts, but they’re not usually free to the public.
“Ken is a master of what he does,” Talbot said. Talbot said she personally looks up to Spencer, and sees him as one of her heroes as an artist.
“To be able to attend one of his classes where he’s teaching something would be a real treat for anybody who is an art enthusiast or an artist themselves,” Talbot said.
Spencer hopes his presentation will broaden the public’s understanding of art history, and equip them to discuss the art further.
“We hope that art can become a larger part of the lives of people in our community. And so understanding the context of art, where it came from, where did particular movements develop and why, gives context and scope to art as a human endeavor,” Spencer said.