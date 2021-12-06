BLACKFOOT — The Bingham Arts Council is hosting its third annual Holiday Art Show. Local artists from Bingham County are displaying small works for sale in the Candy Jar Art Gallery. This exhibit is free to the public and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The artwork is provided by both professional and amateur local artists. With a focus on small works, visitors can find unique and affordable gift ideas for artists, art lovers, and collectors.
“The holiday art show is a great opportunity to purchase a truly unique, one of a kind gift,” says Ken Spencer, a professional artist. “Artworks by local artists are available in a variety of subjects, mediums and styles. This show makes buying art fun, affordable and convenient. Buy art and start a new tradition.”
The exhibit will remain open until Jan. 14.
The Bingham Arts Council seeks to help build a rich and vibrant community by promoting art and art education in southeastern Idaho. The Shelley Supporters of the Arts have provided funding and ongoing support to help the Bingham Arts Council fulfill this mission. The Candy Jar Art Gallery provides gallery space where visitors can enjoy viewing quality art and sculpture in the community.
If you would like to help sponsor an art event, or volunteer to help with future events, contact Wayne Goodworth at (801) 400-8194, or visit www.binghamarts.org.