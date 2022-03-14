BLACKFOOT — The Bingham Arts Council is holding its third annual Colleen Marriott Memorial High School Art Show throughout the month of April, where students who are selected can earn cash rewards for the art they present.
Students can submit up to two pieces of artwork to the competition, but if one of their pieces is particularly large, they’ll only be able to submit the one piece. Any high school age student, including homeschoolers, can participate. The grand prize is $150 and there will be several other cash prizes between $25-$100.
“Students have a really good opportunity to be able to compete and be able to earn and win substantial cash rewards so it’s a really good competition for them.” said Stephanie Talbot, Bingham Arts Council publicity director.
Talbot guesses they’ve had around 100 participants each of the past two years, the second year having more than the first, and they hope to increase that participation this year. While they have limited space in the gallery, “we love putting as much as we can possibly fit on those walls.”
Josh Hobbs, a professor of art education and art foundations at Brigham Young University-Idaho, will be the judge who determines which students take home prizes.
Hobbs, originally from Franklin and a Preston High School graduate, is currently working on a doctorate in art education through the University of Missouri.
“The question is how did the Idaho farm boy become the art guy?” Hobbs said.
Not only were his family farmers, they were also artists, so Hobbs grew up drawing and painting with them. His parents were supportive of his pursuits, his mother getting him into art classes wherever she could find them.
“And so I was drawn to it,” Hobbs said. “Then it just seemed like a natural fit after high school to continue to study art.”
Bingham Arts Council wants to emphasize that students express originality in their submitted artwork and they’ll judge “whether it’s executed well within the medium, and push(es) the boundaries of that medium and (tries) to do something that’s just a little bit different and a little bit outside the box,” Talbot said.
Hobbs wants to find a balance between judging the overall quality of the artwork alongside the original concept behind it.
Hobbs will “think of overall quality that’s being presented as far as technical skill, how accurately is something depicted or painted, as well as, the other end of the spectrum (where) you think about things like concept, or idea that’s being explored.”
The gallery will likely comprise a multitude of different mediums in art, such as painting with watercolor, pastel and oil and drawing with charcoal and colored pencils, as well as ink. It will also include different kinds of multimedia and collage art and even sculpture art. Talbot said they don’t see paintings with watercolor or oil as often, as well as airbrush art.
“You get to see a little bit of everything,” Talbot said.
Hobbs sees this as a good opportunity for students to display their work for the public.
“I think it’s important that the visual arts have an opportunity to be displayed so that those students also get recognized,” Hobbs said.
Students from all over Bingham County can compete in this event by submitting their work to an art teacher at Blackfoot, Snake River and Shelley high schools.
“It’s a really great opportunity to get your art out there as well as be able to compete with other students in the county,” Talbot said.
The show will be at the Candy Jar Art Gallery, 105 NW Main in Blackfoot. The submission deadline is March 29. The opening reception is scheduled April 4 from 6-8 p.m., with awards presented at 7 p.m. The show will be open to the public April 2-29.
All pictures must have a matte or frame with a wire hanger with no sawtooth hangers. All sculptures must have a pedestal to stand on.
All traditional art mediums are welcome, including paintings (oil, acrylic, watercolor), drawings (colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastel, charcoal — pastel and charcoal drawings should be fixed), collages, prints (lithograph, silkscreen, block), mixed media (use of two or more mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.), and sculpture.