BLACKFOOT — Artists from across the region will gather in Bingham County to test their skills and share their talents in the 2022 Bingham Arts Plein Air Paint Out Wednesday through Saturday, according to a press release from the Bingham Arts Council.
The event is a festival, exhibition, and competition open to professional and non-professional artists of all skill levels. Artists visit Bingham County to paint, draw, and sketch the natural landscape. Spectators are welcome to watch and talk with the artists.
Artists are encouraged to paint anywhere and any time in Bingham County between June 8-11. On Wednesday, June 8, at 6 p.m. artists will have the option to participate in a plein air painting demonstration by Ken Spencer, an award winning artist whose work has appeared in many national exhibitions. On Friday, June 10, artists are invited to join a group painting session on Wadsworth Island near Blackfoot. This is a unique opportunity to get to know other artists and share techniques while painting in a beautiful setting.
At the end of the festival, the art work will be judged for cash prizes. The public can view and purchase these unique visions of Bingham County at the Candy Jar Art Gallery until July 16.
“En plein air” is a French expression that means “in the open air.” Plein air painting is the not-so-simple act of painting outdoors. Artists must handle shifting light, fluctuating temperatures, wind gusts, inclement weather and more. The Bingham Arts Plein Air Paint Out celebrates the contributions of plein air artists to Idaho culture and the arts.
Everyone is welcome to participate. Details about registration, schedule, and rules for this event can be found on the Bingham Arts Council’s website at www.binghamarts.org.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, June 8
ARTIST CHECK IN, RECEPTION AND DEMO
Location: Jensen’s Grove Park, Blackfoot
Time: 4–6 p.m.
START PAINTING (Anywhere within Bingham County after checking in)
Painting Demo with Ken Spencer ($35)
Location: Jensen’s Grove Park, Blackfoot
Time: 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
ARTIST CHECK IN (for those who didn’t check in on Wednesday)
Location: The Candy Jar, 105 NW Main St, Blackfoot
Time: 10 a.m.–12 noon
KEEP PAINTING (Anywhere within Bingham County)
Friday, June 10
ARTIST CHECK IN (for those who didn’t check in on Wednesday or Thursday)
Location: The Candy Jar, 105 NW Main St, Blackfoot
Time: 10 a.m.–12 noon
KEEP PAINTING (Anywhere within Bingham County)
GROUP PAINT OUT (optional)
Location: Wadsworth Island (Details at check in)
Time: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
TURN IN PAINTING(S)
Location: The Candy Jar, 105 NW Main St, Blackfoot
Time: 12 noon–4 p.m.
GALLERY OPEN HOUSE and ARTIST RECEPTION
Location: The Candy Jar, 105 NW Main St, Blackfoot,
Time: 7–9 p.m.
Awards will be presented at the reception.
Monday, June 13–Thursday, Aug. 4
EXHIBITION (Open during store hours)
Location: The Candy Jar, 105 NW Main St, Blackfoot
Friday July 15–Saturday July 16
ARTISTS PICK UP PAINTINGS
There will be prizes of $2550 for first place, $150 for second place, and $150 for third place. Prizes will be sponsored by DL Evans Bank & Plein Air Painters of Idaho.
There is an entry fee of $35, which covers all events and up to two artworks to enter in the competition. Participants will need to get canvases, paper, etc. stamped during check-in prior to painting.
Artwork must be created within Bingham County. Artwork needs to be created en plein air within the timeframe of when you check in on Wednesday to when you turn in your entries on Saturday. No entries will be accepted after this time.
Any artist medium which can be done en plein air is welcome. All ages are welcome to participate, but entries will not be separated by age or skill for judging. Artists will need to provide all of their own materials.
Entries must be ready to display (framed, etc.) with a hanging wire attached to the back. Gallery wrapped pieces are only acceptable if the sides are not painted or the paint is dry.